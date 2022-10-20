Resident Evil Village Third-Person Mode gets 60-minute demo on all platforms If you'd like to see what the new Third-Person Mode plays like in Resident Evil Village's Winters' Expansion, a demo is available now.

Resident Evil Village’s Gold Edition and the Winters’ Expansion is on the horizon, and with it comes a lot of fun features. One of the most notable among them is the ability to play through all of the content in First- or Third-Person Modes. The new Third-Person Mode gives players a more traditional behind-the-shoulder style of gameplay and if you want to see what that’s like, Capcom is giving you a chance. A new demo has launched for Resident Evil Village that features the Third-Person Mode and is available on Xbox, PlayStation and PC platforms.

Capcom shared details on the new Third-Person Mode Resident Evil Village demo during the Resident Evil Showcase on October 20, 2022. Starting on the same day at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET, players will be able to download the demo on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S , and PC. The demo will give players 60 minutes to try out Resident Evil Village Gold Edition’s features, which include the new Third-Person Mode. That said, you can also play in First-Person Mode if you want.

The new Resident Evil Village demo goes live today on all platforms and gives players 60 minutes to try the Third Person Mode.

Source: Capcom

The Third-Person Mode Demo for Resident Evil Village Gold Edition has been a much anticipated addition to the game. As interesting as the first-person perspective has been in RE7 and RE Village, it can also be highly daunting when monsters are right in your face. This mode brings Village more in line with the rest of the franchise, pulling the camera back behind Ethan and Rose’s shoulders as we play through the adventure. You can check out our impressions of the Third-Person Mode in a recent preview.

Resident Evil Village Gold Edition is set to launch on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on October 28, 2022. Stay tuned for more coverage and reveals leading up to the launch.