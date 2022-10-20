Alan Wake Remastered launches on Nintendo Switch today Remedy Entertainment has brought its polished version of Alan Wake over to the Nintendo Switch and players can get it on discount for a limited time.

Good news for fans of the psychological horror thriller Alan Wake. If you want to take the legendary game on the go, now you can. Alan Wake Remastered has launched on the Nintendo Switch. Additionally, Remedy Entertainment and publisher Epic Games have put the game on sale for its launch, allowing players to pick it up on discount for a limited time on the Nintendo eShop.

Remedy Entertainment and Epic Games announced the surprise launch of Alan Wake Remastered on Nintendo Switch on October 20, 2022. We previously knew that Alan Wake Remastered was coming to the Switch, but no date had been given at the time of the announcement. With this surprise launch, Alan Wake Remastered is now available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Moreover, for a limited time, players that pick up the game on the Nintendo Switch eShop will enjoy a 20 percent discount on the regularly $29.99 USD priced game.

Alan Wake Remastered is a polished up version of the original 2010 hit. This package brings the base Alan Wake game and its story expansions, The Writer and The Signal, together in one place. Moreover, it enjoys polished up visuals to bring some of the best out of the thrilling and mysterious adventure. We previously checked out Alan Wake Remastered on other platforms and found it to be quite a solid refresher of this delightful franchise for Remedy.

Remedy Entertainment is still working on the development of Alan Wake 2 for release at some point in the upcoming years. Until then, it’s as good as time as any to return to where it started and re-explore the harrowing adventure of Alan Wake, this time in a comfy portable form on the Nintendo Switch.