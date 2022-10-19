Evening Reading - October 19, 2022

It is Wednesday night which means it’s time for our one and only daily wrap-up… Evening Reading! If you’re new to our Evening Reading features, they’re a way to quickly catch up on everything posted to Shacknews for the day, and check out some fun and interesting finds from around the net. With that being said, let’s jump right into the Evening Reading for Wednesday, October 19!
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9 review: Nine and doing fine
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway review: Slip, slide, slime
- Blizzard Albany QA union vote given go ahead to proceed by NLRB
- Taiwan Semiconductor may expand to Japan as tensions with China grow
- Watch the Silent Hill Transmission livestream here
- SpaceX rolls out Starlink aviation service offering internet to private jets
- Listen to the Tesla (TSLA) Q3 2022 earnings call here
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners won't be getting a Season 2
- Halo Infinite's upcoming Winter Update to add 4-player campaign co-op & Forge beta
- Legacy of Thieves Collection's PC release is pivotal, says Naughty Dog
- Deadpool takes over Midnight Suns Twitter, may be coming to game
- Biden to expand U.S. EV battery manufacturing with $2.8 billion in grants
- Tesla (TSLA) Q3 2022 earnings results miss on revenue, beat EPS
- Tesla (TSLA) ended Q3 2022 with $21.1 billion in cash
- Currency headwinds impacted Tesla (TSLA) Q3 2022 results by $250 million
- Silent Hill 2 Remake by Bloober Team has been confirmed by Konami
- Tesla (TSLA) reported an automotive gross margin of 27.9% in Q3 2022
- Silent Hill: Townfall announced by Konami & Annapurna Interactive
- Return to Silent Hill is an upcoming film based on Silent Hill 2
- Silent Hill: Ascension is a streaming series that will let viewers shape the story
- Musk says Tesla (TSLA) could be valued more than $4 trillion in the future
- Musk says it is likely that Tesla (TSLA) will do a share buyback in 2023
- ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 250
- Elon Musk says Tesla (TSLA) is set up for record Q4 2022 results
- Musk does not think putting Twitter and Tesla in the same holding company makes sense
My name is...
my name is skylar white yo #brba #bcs #animation pic.twitter.com/P1GkhfeNQS— Miranda P. she/they (@mparkinb) October 19, 2022
Skylar White, yo.
Pumpkin roll Ditto
pumpkin roll ditto 🧡🤍 pic.twitter.com/cHzzcS2kg3— makeshift 🎃 (@_makeshiftwings) October 19, 2022
Ditto-licious.
Warm feet
October 19, 2022
Gotta keep the paws warm!
Aemond Zoolander
aemond targaryen in every scene:#HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/IgOvK96wqz— rebecca (@rebsevilla) October 17, 2022
Accurate.
Yu-Gi-Oh style cookin'
my momma just cooked up a fucking yugioh card pic.twitter.com/p8bQjQOR1q— GhostFace Drillah (@GhostFacedrill2) October 17, 2022
*chef's kiss*
Absolute chaos
Absolutely incredible opening to itv news tonight pic.twitter.com/Hp5PDzmsfG— Niall (@notinaboyband) October 19, 2022
He's not wrong.
Spooky
spooky pic.twitter.com/oOJMUqjDkC— ᴘᴀᴠʟᴏᴠ ᴛʜᴇ ᴄᴏʀɢɪ (@PAVGOD) October 19, 2022
Very spooky.
Microsoft wants to create a mobile app store to compete with Apple and Google
According to Microsoft, "Building on Activision Blizzard’s existing communities of gamers, Xbox will seek to scale the Xbox Store to mobile, attracting gamers to a new Xbox Mobile Platform. Shifting consumers away from the Google Play Store and App Store on mobile devices will, however, require a major shift in consumer behaviour. Microsoft hopes that by offering well-known and popular content, gamers will be more inclined to try something new. The Open App Store Principles announced by Microsoft will apply to the next generation game store."
Happy anniversary, Fallout: New Vegas!
Ring-a-ding-ding, baby! Happy 12th Anniversary, Fallout: New Vegas! #Fallout pic.twitter.com/5YQBTivppd— Obsidian (@Obsidian) October 19, 2022
Today's the 12th anniversary of Fallout: New Vegas!
Lavender Moon Latte
A comforting blend of lavender and coffee to calm your nerves on open mic nights at the Moonstone Cafe. 🌙— Dead by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) October 19, 2022
Here's how to make the Lavender Moon Latte: pic.twitter.com/5vSvrIvhB5
Ohhh, that looks tasty.
Internet Time Machine
Saw this on YouTube the other night and thought it was a really cool idea!
Music Time
I've only got one this week and it's Dreamcatcher's newest song "Vision" which I've been listening to on repeat ever since it came out. It's really, really strong.
And there you have it, now it's time to bring our Evening Reading for October 19 to a close.
How has your Wednesday been treating you? Any fun finds from around the net you'd like to share with us?
Morgan Shaver posted a new article, Evening Reading - October 19, 2022