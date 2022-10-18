Evening Reading - October 18, 2022

Welcome, Shackers. It’s Tuesday night and we’re about to head into hump day with Wednesday looming. So good so far, but as always, it’s time to wrap up another fine day of posting with our latest edition of the Evening Reading. Settle in, kick your feet up, and enjoy, won’t you?
- Microsoft (MSFT) cuts around 1,000 jobs across various departments
- PS5 DualSense Edge controller launches in Janauary 2023 for $200
- Facebook (META) ordered to sell GIPHY by UK competitive regulator
- Mortal Kombat: Onslaught is a new mobile game coming in 2023
- New World is getting a 'Fresh Start' reset this November
- The Sims 4 goes free-to-play as 'Project Rene' teased
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is getting a DLC expansion with Gilgamesh
- Intel self-driving subsidiary Mobileye is targeting a $15.9 billion IPO
- Fallout 76 & Bethesda lead designer Ferret Baudoin passes away
- Netflix (NFLX) Q3 2022 earnings results beat revenue & EPS expectations
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection brings good fortune to PC
Gator or No Gator
October 18, 2022
Hate it when they pick the wrong case and get gatored.
A bad good friend
#SF6 #StreetFighter6 #jamie #Luke pic.twitter.com/amXzmjzi6h— 로콩 (@rokong0302) October 18, 2022
As long as Luke never finds out it’s a drawing, I guess Jamie will look like a really cool bestie. High-risk/high-reward play.
That Tuesday feeling
October 18, 2022
Zzzz… There’s still so much week left to go. Just want to sleep it away like the big ol’ bears do.
All art begins at Among Us
Good way to animate hips easilly pic.twitter.com/MjFmt6mA2N— 🍂🥖 Kéké 🥖 🍂 (@Kekeflipnote) October 18, 2022
The Among Us eyes tutorial was already wild. Now we’re just getting crazy with the references.
Knight flexin’
The flexibility of 15th century gothic armor developed in Europe pic.twitter.com/uvG6lOrByz— Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) October 16, 2022
Armor or not, this is kind of what it looks like when I get out of bed in the morning, music and all.
Famous last words
"I'll go when the cat gets up" pic.twitter.com/5Ksg96KtMH— cats being weird little guys (@weirdlilguys) October 18, 2022
They always stay so much shorter than you want them to or far too long. Such is the way of the cat.
Look’it dat cheeeese…
quick update from the annual french stretchy cheese competition — they're reaching absolutely ridiculous levels of stretch pic.twitter.com/d4lrt766SL— juan (@juanbuis) October 17, 2022
I would slay to put that stretchy cheese on a tortilla.
Next-gen peng’in chucking
YOU CAN THROW THE PENGUIN IN SPARKS OF HOPE pic.twitter.com/S4c3dvWXA5— Aiden139 (@AidenRS139) October 18, 2022
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is so dang good.
