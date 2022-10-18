Evening Reading - October 18, 2022

Welcome, Shackers. It’s Tuesday night and we’re about to head into hump day with Wednesday looming. So good so far, but as always, it’s time to wrap up another fine day of posting with our latest edition of the Evening Reading. Settle in, kick your feet up, and enjoy, won’t you?

Gator or No Gator

Hate it when they pick the wrong case and get gatored.

A bad good friend

As long as Luke never finds out it’s a drawing, I guess Jamie will look like a really cool bestie. High-risk/high-reward play.

That Tuesday feeling

Zzzz… There’s still so much week left to go. Just want to sleep it away like the big ol’ bears do.

All art begins at Among Us

Good way to animate hips easilly pic.twitter.com/MjFmt6mA2N — 🍂🥖 Kéké 🥖 🍂 (@Kekeflipnote) October 18, 2022

The Among Us eyes tutorial was already wild. Now we’re just getting crazy with the references.

Knight flexin’

The flexibility of 15th century gothic armor developed in Europe pic.twitter.com/uvG6lOrByz — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) October 16, 2022

Armor or not, this is kind of what it looks like when I get out of bed in the morning, music and all.

Famous last words

"I'll go when the cat gets up" pic.twitter.com/5Ksg96KtMH — cats being weird little guys (@weirdlilguys) October 18, 2022

They always stay so much shorter than you want them to or far too long. Such is the way of the cat.

Look’it dat cheeeese…

quick update from the annual french stretchy cheese competition — they're reaching absolutely ridiculous levels of stretch pic.twitter.com/d4lrt766SL — juan (@juanbuis) October 17, 2022

I would slay to put that stretchy cheese on a tortilla.

Next-gen peng’in chucking

YOU CAN THROW THE PENGUIN IN SPARKS OF HOPE pic.twitter.com/S4c3dvWXA5 — Aiden139 (@AidenRS139) October 18, 2022

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is so dang good.

