Evening Reading - October 18, 2022

It's the end of the day in America, which means it's time for another edition of the Evening Reading.
TJ Denzer
1

Welcome, Shackers. It’s Tuesday night and we’re about to head into hump day with Wednesday looming. So good so far, but as always, it’s time to wrap up another fine day of posting with our latest edition of the Evening Reading. Settle in, kick your feet up, and enjoy, won’t you?

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

And now… More stuff from The Internet!

Gator or No Gator

Hate it when they pick the wrong case and get gatored.

A bad good friend

As long as Luke never finds out it’s a drawing, I guess Jamie will look like a really cool bestie. High-risk/high-reward play.

That Tuesday feeling

Zzzz… There’s still so much week left to go. Just want to sleep it away like the big ol’ bears do.

All art begins at Among Us

The Among Us eyes tutorial was already wild. Now we’re just getting crazy with the references.

Knight flexin’

Armor or not, this is kind of what it looks like when I get out of bed in the morning, music and all.

Famous last words

They always stay so much shorter than you want them to or far too long. Such is the way of the cat.

Look’it dat cheeeese…

I would slay to put that stretchy cheese on a tortilla.

Next-gen peng’in chucking

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is so dang good.

And that will cover your Evening Reading for this fine Tuesday, October 18. Thank you for tuning in. If you’d like to support Shacknews, don’t forget that you can do so for as little as a dollar a month through Mercury. Don’t have a dollar? You don’t need one to enjoy Shackpets. It’s our free app on iOS and Android where you can upload pictures of your pets and engage in the ultimate battle for pet cuteness. Whether you’re pitting your own pets in battle, voting on the battles of other pets, or simply perusing the Latest Pets, there’s plenty of fun to be had for free.

An Aussie mini-shepherd giving you the sleepy bleps.
Flaff enjoys your votes on Shackpets. They help her sleep soundly.

Thanks for stopping by tonight, Shackers. How is your Tuesday night going? Any good books, movies, TV, or games? Sound off in the Shacknews Chatty section below!

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Hello, Meet Lola