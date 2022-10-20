Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Watch the Resident Evil Showcase October 20 livestream here

Come and watch the latest Resident Evil Showcase to hear more about RE: Village and RE4.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Capcom
1

Horror fans have a wealth of great video games to play right now and the number is just increasing. Today’s Resident Evil Showcase is just in time for spooky season. The livestream will feature more information on Resident Evil Village Gold Edition as well as Resident Evil 4. Take a look at the stream using the Twitch embed below.

The Resident Evil Showcase livestream is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. PT / 6:00 p.m. ET on October 20, 2022. The stream will take place over on the Resident Evil Twitch channel, but you can tune in using the embedded video above.

As mentioned, the Resident Evil Showcase will feature more information on the upcoming Resident Evil Village Gold Edition and Resident Evil 4. The former is scheduled to release on October 28, 2022 while the latter is set to release in March 2023. Exactly what we’ll see regarding these two games is anyone’s guess. Perhaps we’ll get more insight into the Shadows of Rose campaign. For those looking for some insight, check out our recent Shadows of Rose preview.

We’ll be covering the Resident Evil Showcase right here at Shacknews. Take a look at our Resident Evil Village and Resident Evil 4 pages for additional information revealed during today’s livestream.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola