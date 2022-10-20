Watch the Resident Evil Showcase October 20 livestream here Come and watch the latest Resident Evil Showcase to hear more about RE: Village and RE4.

Horror fans have a wealth of great video games to play right now and the number is just increasing. Today’s Resident Evil Showcase is just in time for spooky season. The livestream will feature more information on Resident Evil Village Gold Edition as well as Resident Evil 4. Take a look at the stream using the Twitch embed below.

The Resident Evil Showcase livestream is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. PT / 6:00 p.m. ET on October 20, 2022. The stream will take place over on the Resident Evil Twitch channel, but you can tune in using the embedded video above.

As mentioned, the Resident Evil Showcase will feature more information on the upcoming Resident Evil Village Gold Edition and Resident Evil 4. The former is scheduled to release on October 28, 2022 while the latter is set to release in March 2023. Exactly what we’ll see regarding these two games is anyone’s guess. Perhaps we’ll get more insight into the Shadows of Rose campaign. For those looking for some insight, check out our recent Shadows of Rose preview.

We’ll be covering the Resident Evil Showcase right here at Shacknews. Take a look at our Resident Evil Village and Resident Evil 4 pages for additional information revealed during today’s livestream.