Listen to the Tesla (TSLA) Q3 2022 earnings call here

Tesla (TSLA) is set to report on its Q3 2022 earnings today. As one of the most high profile electric vehicle companies in the world, taking note of its performance each quarter gives a good view of the industry. You can listen to the Tesla (TSLA) Q3 2022 earnings call right here on Shacknews, and then stay tuned for more information we as breakout important highlights.

The Tesla (TSLA) Q3 2022 earnings call is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. PT / 5:30 p.m. ET on October 19, 2022. We will be streaming the call, including the question and answers portion, over on the official Shacknews Twitch channel. Join us over there to participate in the conversation or watch using the Twitch embed below.

Viewers looking to listen to the earnings call again after it concludes should return here to find a VOD of the conference. We will be uploading the full Q3 2022 earnings call to the Shacknews YouTube channel.

As for what the call will entail, executives will likely discuss how the company has performed since July 20 (the last earning call). This typically involves discussing the automotive gross margins, an update on Gigafactory production and performance, as well as an insight into the company’s holdings. Last quarter, Tesla reported it had liquidated 75 percent of its Bitcoin holdings.

Beyond discussing the report, the executives may also respond to questions asked by investors. Over on Say Technologies, investors have been posing questions and voting on which ones should be asked and hopefully answered during the call. Some of the questions so far relate to consumer tax credit eligibility in relation to battery content, updates on orders, expectations around annualized growth, and the energy crisis in Germany.

