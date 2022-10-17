ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 248 Don't get too scared as we dive into the Shadow Temple!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re jumping back into our Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time playthrough. During the last Ocarina of Time episode, we made our way through the maze that was the Water Temple and took down the amoeba-like monster, Morpha, which resided there. The Water Temple was true to its reputation as we got lost inside and had to do some major backtracking to find our way through. We also caught some large fish in the fishing pond at Lake Hylia and discovered the fire arrows for our Fairy Bow.

Tonight, it’s time to make our way to Kakariko Village and find the location of the Shadow Temple. If we can get through the Water Temple, one of the most annoying dungeons in the Zelda series, then we can make it though anything. The Shadow Temple starts the process of mandatory time traveling, as there’s a location we have to travel as a child before getting into the Shadow Temple. Set to go live at 6 p.m. PDT/9 p.m. EDT, see if have what it takes to dive into the horror of the Shadow Temple and leave unscathed.

We have to get through the well at Kakariko Village before we can enter the Shadow Temple. Hope you like time-traveling!

