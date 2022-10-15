Minecraft 1.20 update will add seven new default skins Alex and Steve have company, as Mojang is adding new default Minecraft skins to make the blockbuster game a little more diverse.

It has been many years since Minecraft released and some are wondering where the game can possibly go from here. Mojang answered some of those questions during Saturday's Minecraft Live presentation, unveiling the upcoming Minecraft 1.20 update. This update is designed to push Minecraft forward with self-expression in mind by adding seven new default skins.

Alex and Steve's skins will be joined by new default skins that aim to represent a wider range of people. Three of those new skins are Sunny, Efe, and Noor, who first debuted in trailers for Minecraft: The Wild Update. The other new skins are Makena, Kai, Ari, and Zuri. They'll all be available through the Minecraft Launcher and Dressing Room.

"These skins are a wonderful collaboration within the company," 3D Artist Chi Wong said during Minecraft Live. "We really care about feeling represented in Minecraft and I think with these skins, we did that."



Source: Mojang

These new Minecraft default skins will be available on Tuesday, November 29. There's a lot more coming to Minecraft 1.20 and you can learn about those and other major reveals over on the Minecraft website.