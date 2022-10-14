Evening Reading - October 14, 2022

Hello, my friends! I'm back after spending last weekend at TwitchCon. Let's jump into a fresh round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading!



Source: Disney

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

It's Halloween! Brush up on the latest Halloween events happening this holiday season!

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Around the gaming horn

The Warhammer 40K: Darktide closed beta is underway. Check your emails!

Triangle Strategy is out today on PC! If you haven't played it, I reviewed it on Switch back in March, so go read that!

Even Pokemon gym leaders are influencers these days. Meet Iono and her trusted Pokemon, Bellibolt.

Don't be late for your tee time with PGA Tour 2K23!

And get ready for Marvel Snap, because it's out on mobile devices (and PC in beta) next week! I've been playing it this past week (thank you to Second Dinner for getting me in) and it delivers. I'll definitely have more to say about it soon.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Ladies and gentlemen, the weekend!

It's Friday night! If at first you don't succeed... uh... (Part 12)🦇🔊 pic.twitter.com/AXoaE4H4wL — Simon S. Andersen (@snakepixel) October 14, 2022

Enjoy your Friday, everyone!

Remember to take care of your mental health

To celebrate our 10th anniversary in November, we’re launching an update of a number of our most important resources.



Learn more here: https://t.co/wEeRs3hQBA — Take This (@TakeThisOrg) October 14, 2022

We're excited to see that our friends at Take This are about to celebrate 10 years. We're happier to see that they've refreshed their resources to help people find the help they need.

That one Community gif as a Twitch stream

Life is Strange voice actress Katy Bentz is having a hell of a time with the Crowd Control software.

Crowd Control was fun to visit at TwitchCon! You can learn more about what they do on the Crowd Control website. If you're a streamer, consider using it!

Always start them young

Being a gamer parent is hard pic.twitter.com/g3boJEgVxn — Justin Wong (@JWonggg) October 14, 2022

Justin Wong learning that the comical gore of Mortal Kombat 4 may not be suitable for children.

Follow the bouncing ball

Blind playthroughs of classic games are always fun to watch, especially when it's someone like Maximilian trying out Castlevania: Symphony of the Night.

Nothing but the Hotfix

It's Halloween season, so GDQ Hotfix's Time Capsule is heading back to the 90s to look at some popular Halloween figures.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. Tonight, Sakurai looks at the art of audio and how to properly implement tempo into your game.

This week in Shaqnews

Shaq is already prepping for the new season of Inside the NBA.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

There's really only one story to run with this week.

He's back!

Tonight in video game music

If you're reading this on Friday night, I'll be at the Bit Brigade concert in Los Angeles. With that said, let's post their performance from MAGFest from earlier this year.

