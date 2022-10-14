Weekend Console Download Deals for Oct. 14: Nintendo Try Before You Buy Sale

Money is harder to come by than ever, so if you're going to spend on a game, you should be sure you're getting the most out of your buck. Nintendo is putting on a big sale that features some rarely-seen first-party discounts, but these titles all have something in common. They all have free demos. If you'd like to try them before you buy them, you're welcome to do that. Take your time, because this sale will be going on for a while. Of course, if you feel like you already know what you're getting with a game like Metroid Dread, you can always just pick it up right now.
Elsewhere, PlayStation is offering its Essential Picks that includes first-time sales on titles like Stray and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection. Meanwhile, over at Xbox, you can find the best of the Xbox indies. That includes games like The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe, Among Us, Hades, Rogue Legacy 2, and Tetris Effect: Connected.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Windbound - FREE!
- Double Kick Heroes - FREE!
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human [Xbox Series X] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- WWE 2K22 [Xbox Series X] - $34.99 (50% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Multiplayer Royale Sale
- Forza Horizon 5 [Xbox Series X] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War Cross-Gen Bundle [Xbox Series X] - $27.99 (60% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition - $34.99 (65% off)
- Windjammers 2 - $13.99 (30% off)
- Brawlhalla: All Legends Pack - $14.99 (25% off)
- CODE VEIN - $8.99 (85% off)
- Streets of Rage 4 - $12.49 (50% off)
- Moving Out - $6.24 (75% off)
- More from the Xbox Multiplayer Royale Sale.
- ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale
- The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe [Xbox Series X] - $16.74 (33% off)
- Among Us [Xbox Series X] - $3.74 (25% off)
- Hades [Xbox Series X] - $16.74 (33% off)
- Tetris Effect: Connected [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Rogue Legacy 2 [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Death's Door [Xbox Series X] - $11.99 (40% off)
- Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition - $23.99 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 [Xbox Series X] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Gang Beasts - $8.99 (55% off)
- Boyfriend Dungeon - $13.99 (30% off)
- Cozy Grove - $9.74 (35% off)
- Guacamelee 2 Complete - $5.62 (75% off)
- Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition [Xbox Series X] - $11.99 (60% off)
- Stardew Valley - $8.99 (40% off)
- Unpacking - $14.99 (25% off)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts - $7.79 (40% off)
- Nidhogg 2 - $5.99 (60% off)
- Celeste - $4.99 (75% off)
- Just Shapes & Beats - $14.99 (25% off)
- More from the Xbox ID@Xbox Indie Hits Sale.
- Focus Publisher Sale
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite [Xbox Series X] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Necromunda: Hired Gun [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- SnowRunner - $25.99 (35% off)
- Insurgency: Sandstorm - $23.99 (40% off)
- Hood: Outlaws & Legends [Xbox Series X] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Vampyr - $9.99 (75% off)
- More from the Xbox Focus Entertainment Publisher Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Essential Picks
- Stray [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Madden NFL 23 [PS5] - $45.49 (35% off)
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $53.59 (33% off)
- Deathloop [PS5] - $23.99 (60% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $41.99 (40% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Next-Level Edition [PS5/PS4] - $41.99 (40% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man GOTY Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition [PS5/PS4] - $34.99 (65% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 [PS5] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil Village [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- WWE 2K22 [PS5] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Far Cry 6 [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite [PS5/PS4] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Borderlands 3 [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: High Isle [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Pac-Man Museum+ - $13.99 (30% off)
- Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town - $23.99 (60% off)
- More from the PlayStation Essential Picks Sale.
- Square Enix Publisher Sale
- Outriders Worldslayer [PS5/PS4] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden ＋ DLC set - $26.59 (30% off)
- Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars ＋ DLC set - $26.59 (30% off)
- STAR OCEAN First Departure R - $8.39 (60% off)
- Kingdom Hearts 3 - $41.99 (30% off)
- Final Fantasy 15 Royal Edition - $17.49 (50% off)
- More from the PlayStation Store's Square Enix Publisher Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Hot Wheels Unleashed [PS5] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Injustice 2 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- SUPERHOT - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Try Before You Buy Sale (All of the games featured here have free playable demos)
- Metroid Dread - $41.99 (30% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $14.99 (75% off)
- Yoshi's Crafted World - $41.99 (30% off)
- Ori and the Blind Forest Definitive Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Spiritfarer - $9.89 (67% off)
- Triangle Strategy - $41.99 (30% off)
- Dragon Quest 11 S: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition - $34.99 (30% off)
- KLONOA Phantasy Reverie Series - $27.99 (30% off)
- Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX - $41.99 (30% off)
- WarioWare: Get It Together - $34.99 (30% off)
- Mega Man 11 - $9.99 (66% off)
- Moving Out - $6.24 (75% off)
- Rayman Legends Definitive Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Azure Striker GUNVOLT 3 - $23.99 (20% off)
- Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires - $41.99 (30% off)
- DAEMON X MACHINA - $41.99 (30% off)
- Miitopia - $34.99 (30% off)
- Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions - $14.99 (75% off)
- Kirby Fighters 2 - $13.99 (30% off)
- Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space - $14.99 (25% off)
- BOXBOY! + BOXGIRL! - $6.99 (30% off)
- Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise - $34.99 (30% off)
- Monopoly for Nintendo Switch - $9.99 (75% off)
- ARMS - $41.99 (30% off)
- WHAT THE GOLF? - $8.99 (55% off)
- Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido - $34.99 (30% off)
- Aegis Defenders - $4.99 (75% off)
- Card Shark - $14.99 (25% off)
- Automachef - $2.99 (80% off)
- Freedom Planet - $4.49 (70% off)
- DEADCRAFT - $14.99 (40% off)
- Ape Out - $3.74 (75% off)
- Blue Reflection: Second Light - $35.99 (40% off)
- Sam & Max Save the World - $14.99 (25% off)
- PixelJunk Monsters 2 - $2.24 (85% off)
- Planet Alpha - $3.99 (80% off)
- Research and Destroy - $9.99 (50% off)
- Children of Morta - $6.59 (70% off)
- Moonlighter - $4.99 (80% off)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps - $10.19 (66% off)
- Ubisoft Spotlight Sale
- Rabbids: Party of Legends - $23.99 (40% off)
- Just Dance 2022 - $19.99 (60% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $4.94 (67% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection - $14.79 (63% off)
- Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered - $14.79 (63% off)
- Family Feud - $9.89 (67% off)
- Uno - $3.99 (60% off)
- Wheel of Fortune - $7.99 (60% off)
- STAR OCEAN First Departure R - $8.39 (60% off)
- The House of the Dead Remake - $16.74 (33% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Awakens - $29.99 (50% off)
- Ni no Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom Prince's Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Lost in Random - $11.99 (60% off)
- Subnautica: Below Zero - $14.99 (50% off)
- Subnautica - $14.99 (50% off)
- Chex Quest HD - $1.99 (60% off)
- TOEM: A Photo Adventure - $9.99 (50% off)
- Garden Story - $12.99 (35% off)
- The Solitaire Conspiracy - $2.39 (80% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Oct. 14: Nintendo Try Before You Buy Sale