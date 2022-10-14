Weekend Console Download Deals for Oct. 14: Nintendo Try Before You Buy Sale

Money is harder to come by than ever, so if you're going to spend on a game, you should be sure you're getting the most out of your buck. Nintendo is putting on a big sale that features some rarely-seen first-party discounts, but these titles all have something in common. They all have free demos. If you'd like to try them before you buy them, you're welcome to do that. Take your time, because this sale will be going on for a while. Of course, if you feel like you already know what you're getting with a game like Metroid Dread, you can always just pick it up right now.

Elsewhere, PlayStation is offering its Essential Picks that includes first-time sales on titles like Stray and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection. Meanwhile, over at Xbox, you can find the best of the Xbox indies. That includes games like The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe, Among Us, Hades, Rogue Legacy 2, and Tetris Effect: Connected.

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe

Source: Crows Crows Crows

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.