Weekend Discussion - October 16, 2022

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.
Your daily dose of sudoku
It wouldn't be a lovely Sunday if we didn't all enjoy a spot of sudoku. Today's puzzle sees Simon tackle constraints that utilize quite a few diagonal lines.
Ambiguousamphibian plays Stardeus
I can never get enough of Ambiguousamphibian's way of playing video games.
Consider your Splatoon 3 weapon
Do you agree with the weapon rankings here? I gotta say, I'm glad my choice of dualies is considered the best.
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!
They look related
From the comments https://t.co/McZiPHbVz6 pic.twitter.com/R3Pw87fVyM— bidonica (Hot D spoilers) (@bidonica1) October 12, 2022
Boy, do I have a story for you.
Waiting, with style
[exam room]— Birdie Girl (@BirdiePanda) October 12, 2022
me: *waits patiently*
doctor: *enters physicianly*
An entire room dedicated to the art.
Elden Ring's paintings
This should be all of the Elden Ring paintings. If i missed one let me know.— Kosmos 💀 Elden Ring DLC any day now.. (@kosmos_er) October 12, 2022
Also now they aren't too dark. (1/2)#EldenRing pic.twitter.com/JQPzwPk47Y
These are paintings that actually appear in the game. Incredible.
The metaverse is the future
October 13, 2022
Looks like the future that someone from the 1920s would imagine.
Weekend Vibes
What I'm listening to...
- Given Up - Linkin Park
- This is How it Goes - Billy Talent
- Make Me Famous - Kim Dracula
- The Bird and The Worm - The Used
Here’s some Shacknews articles from this week
- NHL 23 review: Nothing left to say
- The Victrix Pro BFG controller is a win for fighting game players
- 2022 Halloween Video Game Seasonal Events Schedule
- Revisiting 1997's Fallout was a hard, but rewarding lesson in video game history
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
Behold! An image of Rad. He is basking in the sunlight. Now, go ahead and download Shackpets and vote for Rad whenever you see him! There's no way your pet pictures are cuter than him.
What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Weekend Discussion - October 16, 2022