Weekend Discussion - October 16, 2022

Your daily dose of sudoku

It wouldn't be a lovely Sunday if we didn't all enjoy a spot of sudoku. Today's puzzle sees Simon tackle constraints that utilize quite a few diagonal lines.

Ambiguousamphibian plays Stardeus

I can never get enough of Ambiguousamphibian's way of playing video games.

Consider your Splatoon 3 weapon

Do you agree with the weapon rankings here? I gotta say, I'm glad my choice of dualies is considered the best.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

They look related

Boy, do I have a story for you.

Waiting, with style

[exam room]



me: *waits patiently*



doctor: *enters physicianly* — Birdie Girl (@BirdiePanda) October 12, 2022

An entire room dedicated to the art.

Elden Ring's paintings

This should be all of the Elden Ring paintings. If i missed one let me know.

Also now they aren't too dark. (1/2)#EldenRing pic.twitter.com/JQPzwPk47Y — Kosmos 💀 Elden Ring DLC any day now.. (@kosmos_er) October 12, 2022

These are paintings that actually appear in the game. Incredible.

The metaverse is the future

Looks like the future that someone from the 1920s would imagine.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

