Weekend Discussion - October 16, 2022

As Sunday comes to a close, let's reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

It wouldn't be a lovely Sunday if we didn't all enjoy a spot of sudoku. Today's puzzle sees Simon tackle constraints that utilize quite a few diagonal lines.

Ambiguousamphibian plays Stardeus

I can never get enough of Ambiguousamphibian's way of playing video games.

Consider your Splatoon 3 weapon

Do you agree with the weapon rankings here? I gotta say, I'm glad my choice of dualies is considered the best.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

They look related

Boy, do I have a story for you.

Waiting, with style

An entire room dedicated to the art.

Elden Ring's paintings

These are paintings that actually appear in the game. Incredible.

The metaverse is the future

Looks like the future that someone from the 1920s would imagine.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. 

Behold! An image of Rad. He is basking in the sunlight.

Sam's cat Rad looking out a window

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hello, Meet Lola