Evening Reading - October 13, 2022

It's time to kick back, relax and wind down the day with another installment of Evening Reading.
Blake Morse
We’ve almost done it, folks. We’re just one day away from the weekend! You can almost taste it. But before we get Friday going, let’s wrap up our day with a look at some of the biggest stories and dankest memes making the rounds on the internet.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now, other stuff from the internet!

I call shotgun

Doom’s shotgun is one of the best ever, but needs a lot of reloading. Not sure if this is the right solution though…

Anime Toe-Stub

The pain of hitting your toe on a chair is over 9000.

Cookie monster

I’d eat just about anything, but I’m not sure I’d put that cookie in my mouth.

Starfield hype!

Is Todd Howard getting you hyped for Starfield? As someone who’s more of a sci-fi guy than a fantasy fella I’m looking forward to finally getting a space Skyrim.

TacoCat

Still one of the best palindromes out there.

A blast from the past

I feel so called out by this costume. I’m pretty sure I have all those things somewhere in my closet though.

The new Queen

The band Queen released a “lost” track from the vault today that features vocals by the late, great Freddie Mercury. It’s a bit somber, but still a great track.

And there you have it, gang! Your evening reading for Oct 13, 2022.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Chatty comments thread below.

Blake has been writing and making videos about pop-culture and games for over 10 years now. Although he'd probably prefer you thought of him as a musician and listened to his band, www.cartoonviolencemusic.com. If you see him on the street, buy him a taco or something. Follow him on twitter @ProfRobot

Hello, Meet Lola