Evening Reading - October 13, 2022

We’ve almost done it, folks. We’re just one day away from the weekend! You can almost taste it. But before we get Friday going, let’s wrap up our day with a look at some of the biggest stories and dankest memes making the rounds on the internet.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Activision Blizzard faces new lawsuit over sexual harassment & revenge porn
- Netflix reveals new 'Basic With Ads' plan priced at $7 a month
- Killing Floor 2's spooky Blood and Bonfires update available today
- Nintendo settles labor complaint over right-to-organize violation allegations
- New Xbox accessibility updates shared in Microsoft's second-annual showcase
- Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales swings its way onto PC this November
- Elden Ring Version 1.07 patch notes add separate damage scaling for PVP
- Sony Honda Mobility plan to deliver first EVs in 2026
- Toshiba (6502) stock jumps on $19 billion acquisition rumor
- Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Q3 2022 profits grew 80% year-over-year
And now, other stuff from the internet!
I call shotgun
unga bunga me reload#doom pic.twitter.com/oPsLiMXD0F— Logic Obscure Productions (@Darsycho) October 13, 2022
Doom’s shotgun is one of the best ever, but needs a lot of reloading. Not sure if this is the right solution though…
Anime Toe-Stub
Stubbing your toe… but it’s anime 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Gxfjxisvac— CALEB DIGITAL (@calebdigitall) October 12, 2022
The pain of hitting your toe on a chair is over 9000.
Cookie monster
Behold: the ghost cookie my child decorated. pic.twitter.com/6YALZlc8ls— Grave Robber Reynolds (Grace R. Reynolds) (@spillinggrace) October 12, 2022
I’d eat just about anything, but I’m not sure I’d put that cookie in my mouth.
Starfield hype!
From gameplay specifics to what inspired the creation of Starfield, Todd Howard answers some of your questions in this new Constellation Questions video! pic.twitter.com/osryZw52ga— Starfield (@StarfieldGame) October 13, 2022
Is Todd Howard getting you hyped for Starfield? As someone who’s more of a sci-fi guy than a fantasy fella I’m looking forward to finally getting a space Skyrim.
TacoCat
Sorry mom and dad I can’t talk rn I’m taking photos of my cat in her taco costume pic.twitter.com/Mg6FSqSy6v— Panko A. Cat’s Mom (@fatfatpankocat) October 12, 2022
Still one of the best palindromes out there.
A blast from the past
i am besieged pic.twitter.com/yRMyugLupO— Luke Plunkett (@LukePlunkett) October 13, 2022
I feel so called out by this costume. I’m pretty sure I have all those things somewhere in my closet though.
The new Queen
The band Queen released a “lost” track from the vault today that features vocals by the late, great Freddie Mercury. It’s a bit somber, but still a great track.
