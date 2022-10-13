Evening Reading - October 13, 2022

We’ve almost done it, folks. We’re just one day away from the weekend! You can almost taste it. But before we get Friday going, let’s wrap up our day with a look at some of the biggest stories and dankest memes making the rounds on the internet.

I call shotgun

Doom’s shotgun is one of the best ever, but needs a lot of reloading. Not sure if this is the right solution though…

Anime Toe-Stub

Stubbing your toe… but it’s anime 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Gxfjxisvac — CALEB DIGITAL (@calebdigitall) October 12, 2022

The pain of hitting your toe on a chair is over 9000.

Cookie monster

Behold: the ghost cookie my child decorated. pic.twitter.com/6YALZlc8ls — Grave Robber Reynolds (Grace R. Reynolds) (@spillinggrace) October 12, 2022

I’d eat just about anything, but I’m not sure I’d put that cookie in my mouth.

Starfield hype!

From gameplay specifics to what inspired the creation of Starfield, Todd Howard answers some of your questions in this new Constellation Questions video! pic.twitter.com/osryZw52ga — Starfield (@StarfieldGame) October 13, 2022

Is Todd Howard getting you hyped for Starfield? As someone who’s more of a sci-fi guy than a fantasy fella I’m looking forward to finally getting a space Skyrim.

TacoCat

Sorry mom and dad I can’t talk rn I’m taking photos of my cat in her taco costume pic.twitter.com/Mg6FSqSy6v — Panko A. Cat’s Mom (@fatfatpankocat) October 12, 2022

Still one of the best palindromes out there.

A blast from the past

i am besieged pic.twitter.com/yRMyugLupO — Luke Plunkett (@LukePlunkett) October 13, 2022

I feel so called out by this costume. I’m pretty sure I have all those things somewhere in my closet though.

The new Queen

The band Queen released a “lost” track from the vault today that features vocals by the late, great Freddie Mercury. It’s a bit somber, but still a great track.

