Evening Reading - October 12, 2022

Catch up with everything you might've missed on Shacknews today, plus join us in enjoying some fun finds from around the net!
Morgan Shaver
It is Wednesday my friends, which means it’s time once again for everyone’s favorite daily wrap-up… Evening Reading! If you’re new to our Evening Reading features, they’re a way to quickly catch up on everything posted to Shacknews for the day, and check out some fun and interesting finds from around the net. With that being said, let’s jump right into the Evening Reading for Wednesday, October 12!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now, other stuff from the internet!

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 and Game Ready Driver available today

NVIDIA shared the exciting news that its GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card “powered by the new ultra-efficient” Ada Lovelace and 3rd generation RTX architecture is available starting today. For those looking to unlock the “full potential” of the RTX 4090, NVIDIA notes in its announcement post that you’ll need to download the company’s new Game Ready Driver.

You can do this through the “Drivers” tab in GeForce Experience, with the Game Ready Driver available for both Windows 10 and Windows 11 computers. Not only can the Game Ready Driver benefit the RTX 4090, it can also improve the performance of previous-generation RTX cards thanks to new DirectX 12 optimizations.

Ferret versus bag

The ferret said no thank you, I'm good.

So sleepy...

... so very, very sleepy.

Same

Big same, but instead of a personal piece it's me trying to write my review for [redacted] this week.

The Prince of all Saiyans

Now that is a cool as heck cosplay!

Table for one

One squirrel, that is.

Emotional support

That's my emotional support row of half empty water bottles, stack of journals in various stages of being written in, books I'm never going to finish, pens, etc...

Guide

So pretty! 

Mushroom kitty

Spooky and cute! 

What's that?

Crow's worst nightmare.

Dashing through the snow

Look at him go!

Enemies of Godzilla

Makes sense.

FFXIV

This one made me chuckle.

Wait... I'm not done...

I do this far too often.

Music?

If no one's going to stop me I might as well share a few more starting with this random track Spotify recommended to me that I ended up falling in love with.

Ditch

The new Lamb of God album is very, very good!

Cold World

A fun song I keep returning to again and again. 

The Dreaming

This song never fails to punch me in the gut and make me misty-eyed, but I love it just the same. It's heartbreakingly beautiful.

And that's it, now it's time to bring our Evening Reading for October 5 to a close. Before we turn things over to Chatty, we want to take a moment to remind you that if you love what we do here at Shacknews and are looking for a way to show your support, you can do so by subscribing to Shacknews Mercury for as little as $1 a month.

Fluffy black cat looking up at the camera with huge eyes and a fang smile.
My fluffy goblin Ippo says if you haven't downloaded the Shackpets app yet, you should consider checking it out. It's free and full of cute pet pics, his included!

And now, it’s your turn Chatty! How has your Wednesday been treating you? Any fun finds from around the net you’d like to share with us? Drop ‘em in the comments!

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

