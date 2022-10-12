Evening Reading - October 12, 2022

It is Wednesday my friends, which means it’s time once again for everyone’s favorite daily wrap-up… Evening Reading! If you’re new to our Evening Reading features, they’re a way to quickly catch up on everything posted to Shacknews for the day, and check out some fun and interesting finds from around the net. With that being said, let’s jump right into the Evening Reading for Wednesday, October 12!

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 and Game Ready Driver available today

NVIDIA shared the exciting news that its GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card “powered by the new ultra-efficient” Ada Lovelace and 3rd generation RTX architecture is available starting today. For those looking to unlock the “full potential” of the RTX 4090, NVIDIA notes in its announcement post that you’ll need to download the company’s new Game Ready Driver.

You can do this through the “Drivers” tab in GeForce Experience, with the Game Ready Driver available for both Windows 10 and Windows 11 computers. Not only can the Game Ready Driver benefit the RTX 4090, it can also improve the performance of previous-generation RTX cards thanks to new DirectX 12 optimizations.

Ferret versus bag

The ferret said no thank you, I'm good.

So sleepy...

@ everyone emailing me pic.twitter.com/u7grAqD3GI — Gary Lovely (@colonellovely) October 11, 2022

... so very, very sleepy.

Same

me turning in a personal piece to my editor: pic.twitter.com/UcOUmWsLfs — Jessica Howard (@awildjessichu) October 11, 2022

Big same, but instead of a personal piece it's me trying to write my review for [redacted] this week.

The Prince of all Saiyans

Best cosplay of NYCC is The Prince of all Saiyans pic.twitter.com/2k50gbEKpb — Ben Kahn (@BenTheKahn) October 9, 2022

Now that is a cool as heck cosplay!

Table for one

I am so happy this works. pic.twitter.com/FBa2DTTB1r — jim rose circus (@jimrosecircus1) October 8, 2022

One squirrel, that is.

Emotional support

but babe this is my emotional support pile of stuff next to my bed — Adamned Cerious (@Browtweaten) October 7, 2022

That's my emotional support row of half empty water bottles, stack of journals in various stages of being written in, books I'm never going to finish, pens, etc...

Guide

to help guide you on your way 🕯 pic.twitter.com/ynzmzQjFDa — Katria (@katriadoodles) October 7, 2022

So pretty!

Mushroom kitty

Spooky and cute!

What's that?

Crow's worst nightmare.

Dashing through the snow

Look at him go!

Enemies of Godzilla

Makes sense.

FFXIV

Parents, please be careful this Halloween. In my kids candy I found a copy of the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV. With an expanded free trial which you can play through the entirety of A Realm Reborn and the award winning Heavensward expansion up to level 60 pic.twitter.com/dl41uPtkZJ — Spicy Water™️ (@leakiestfaucet) October 11, 2022

This one made me chuckle.

Wait... I'm not done...

Accidentally triggering story progression in a video game before having a chance to finish exploring an area & not being able to go back you to see if there were any collectibles pic.twitter.com/cQE9pIIOD3 — cσσkíє 🎮 infamous 2 ⚡ (@ArcanaLegacy) October 11, 2022

I do this far too often.

Music?

If no one's going to stop me I might as well share a few more starting with this random track Spotify recommended to me that I ended up falling in love with.

Ditch

The new Lamb of God album is very, very good!

Cold World

A fun song I keep returning to again and again.

The Dreaming

This song never fails to punch me in the gut and make me misty-eyed, but I love it just the same. It's heartbreakingly beautiful.

