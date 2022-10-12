Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

ShackStream: Retail Therapy ep.14 - Pokemon Boo-ster bundle unboxing & giveaway

Things are getting spooky on today's episode of Retail Therapy with special guests HungryCorean and JC from Retro808!
Blake Morse
Blake Morse
Shacknews
1

It’s the second Wednesday of the month and you know what that means. It’s time for us to be the very best, like no one ever was! That’s right, it’s another Pokemon TCG unboxing episode of Retail Therapy! This week our old pal HungryCorean is joining us as well as a new friend JC from Retro808 as we pop open some of the very October-appropriate packs of Pokemon Trick-or-Trade Boo-ster packs! And as an added bonus we’re also giving away five bags of Boo-ster packs to five lucky winners on today’s show!

If you want to hang out with the crew and catch everything live, you can head on over to the official Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:00 p.m. PDT / 4:00 p.m. EDT to catch the whole conversation and maybe win your own bag of Pokemon Halloween Boo-sters. You can also stay right here and catch the whole thing in the embedded video player below, but you won’t get a chance at winning a prize unless you're in the Twitch chat.

We really appreciate you all turning in week in and week out to catch all our original shows, interviews, and gameplay streams. If you really dig what we do and want to help support us, please give us a follow on Twitch or perhaps even a sub. You can even connect your Amazon Prime and Twitch accounts to get a free Twitch sub each month. Why not use it on us and give us some of Jeff Bezos’ money right out of his pocket? Regardless of how you choose to support us, we’re still thankful. Now, let’s get ready for some Retail Therapy!

Co-EIC
Co-EIC

Blake has been writing and making videos about pop-culture and games for over 10 years now. Although he'd probably prefer you thought of him as a musician and listened to his band, www.cartoonviolencemusic.com. If you see him on the street, buy him a taco or something. Follow him on twitter @ProfRobot

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola