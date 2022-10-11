BMW partners with AirConsole to offer casual games in its vehicles in 2023 The automotive manufacturer will begin offering games that'll be playable in its line of vehicles starting in 2023.

In an interesting announcement, it’s been revealed that automotive manufacturer BMW Group has partnered with cloud-based game platform AirConsole developed by N-Dream. With this, BMW will offer games playable in its vehicles starting in 2023.

According to reports from outlets like Eurogamer, these games will be playable directly on the vehicle’s Curved Display entertainment system and can be played through the use of smartphones connected via QR code. With that being said, it’s worth noting that not all BMW models offer this Curved Display, meaning that it’ll only be compatible with newer models utilizing BMW’s iDrive 8.

Casual games from AirConsole will be playable in BMW vehicles with iDrive8.



© BMW, BMW Blog

Speaking on the news, Stephan Durach, senior vice president of BMW Group Connected Company Development, mentions that through AirConsole technology, the company will be able to offer a wide variety of games including multiplayer titles in its vehicles.

"With AirConsole we will leverage innovative technologies combined with a broad variety of fun and multiplayer games. This will make every waiting situation inside the vehicle, such as charging, an enjoyable moment," said Stephan Durach.

N-Dream developer and CEO of AirConsole, Anthony Cliquot, added to this by stating that the partnership will change the way people are entertained in their vehicles.

"We are extremely proud to spearhead gaming inside vehicles with BMW and are excited to create new games for in-car entertainment. Our ingenious architecture coupled with the ease of access of our platform will change the way people get entertained in their vehicles," remarked Anthony Cliquot.

Games playable in BMW vehicles will feature smartphone integration.



© AirConsole

Currently, AirConsole offers over 180 games from various platforms including PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC via Steam. That said, BMW has yet to reveal how many games will be available in its vehicles, along with specific titles.

