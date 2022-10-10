Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - October 10, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.



And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon tackles another killer cage sudoku today.

Aztecross ranks Destiny 2 Hand Cannons

Do you agree with his rankings?

Learning about cardio

What do you think of these points?

Please, everyone apologize

Now, pass the puck.

Bloodborne open world game when?

I'd love to see an Elden Ring take on the Bloodborne setting.

Speaking of Elden Ring

What an incredible fight this was.

Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd meet again

Bless these two.

A child's imagination brought to life

I love all of this.

Friends don't let friends watch FRIENDS

Check in on your friends.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. You know what's free? Looking at photos of pets like this one of Rad below. You can see more photos like this over on Shackpets, a free app for your iOS or Android device. You can even upload photos of your own pets, challenge other pet pictures, and vote on the community's challenges!

Sam's cat Rad sleeping, his face smooshed into a blanket

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Hello, Meet Lola