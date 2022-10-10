Evening Reading - October 10, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Revisiting 1997's Fallout was a hard, but rewarding lesson in video game history
- Like A Dragon: Ishin takes Yakuza to an exciting new historical era
- 2022 Halloween Video Game Seasonal Events Schedule
- Wild Hearts is Koei Tecmo's Toukiden on a larger scale
- Shack Chat: Geoff Keighley asks, 'What is your favorite Google Stadia memory?'
- 7 Tower Thoughts: Divinity & the red-border grind in Destiny 2
- Binance has $570 million of BNB tokens stolen in crypto hack
- Deathloop director confirms that it is connected to the Dishonored universe
- Biden expands U.S. semiconductor export limitations to more Chinese companies
- AMD slashes Q3 2022 revenue guidance by over $1 billion in preannouncement
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
Simon tackles another killer cage sudoku today.
Aztecross ranks Destiny 2 Hand Cannons
Do you agree with his rankings?
Learning about cardio
What do you think of these points?
Please, everyone apologize
[Canadian Thanksgiving]— cap’nBRAAIIINsisname (@capnwatsisname) October 8, 2022
Ok let’s go around the table and everyone say one thing you’re sorry for
Now, pass the puck.
Bloodborne open world game when?
Bloodborne <3 pic.twitter.com/Zm7gs8OCF4— Espen Sætervik (@Gazedsoul) October 9, 2022
I'd love to see an Elden Ring take on the Bloodborne setting.
Speaking of Elden Ring
Day 4 : Radagon #Soulstober #EldenRing #Soulsart pic.twitter.com/jkAv59Fp7K— SAMI ●《 سامي 》 (@00oSamio00) October 9, 2022
What an incredible fight this was.
Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd meet again
The best.— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 9, 2022
Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd were reunited today in New York City at Comic Con…
pic.twitter.com/lD8BGkswBW
Bless these two.
A child's imagination brought to life
When your dad is an expert in special effects. pic.twitter.com/nh3GMu54Ug— Interesting As Fuck (@InterestingPot) October 9, 2022
I love all of this.
Friends don't let friends watch FRIENDS
please check your childs candy this halloween. some pervert might try to sneak a F·R·I·E·N·D·S DVD in there— Seinfeld Current Day (@Seinfeld2000) October 9, 2022
Check in on your friends.
