Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Weekend Discussion - October 9, 2022

As Sunday comes to a close, let's reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Sunday is the perfect day to relax and watch Simon tackle another great puzzle.

Don't Hug Me I'm Scared now has full episodes

This show is as horrifying and unnerving as always.

Destiny 2 swords analyzed by a pro

It should come as no surprise that the majority of the swords in Destiny 2 would not be quite useful (or safe) in the real world.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Such creativity

I hope to see one of these in my travels.

He's made a massive mess

Why bring chili to a game?

This cat has been trained

Maverick. Catrick?

Call your daughter Liz

Short for lizard.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here’s some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Don't have a dollar? You don't need one to download Shackpets. Upload photos of your adorable pet and challenge other pets to an epic battle of cuteness!

Sam's cat Rad lying on his side, all twisted around

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola