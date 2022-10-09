Weekend Discussion - October 9, 2022

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Sunday is the perfect day to relax and watch Simon tackle another great puzzle.

Don't Hug Me I'm Scared now has full episodes

This show is as horrifying and unnerving as always.

Destiny 2 swords analyzed by a pro

It should come as no surprise that the majority of the swords in Destiny 2 would not be quite useful (or safe) in the real world.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Such creativity

The Usher one pic.twitter.com/cJQW3XABPD — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) October 7, 2022

I hope to see one of these in my travels.

He's made a massive mess

there will never be a funnier headline than this one pic.twitter.com/uT8FhY3xhx — bailey moon (@Baileymoon15) October 6, 2022

Why bring chili to a game?

This cat has been trained

Maverick. Catrick?

Call your daughter Liz

my son is gonna be so mad when i name him garett (short for cigarette) — The Notorious J.O.V. (@whotfisjovana) October 4, 2022

Short for lizard.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here’s some Shacknews articles from this week

