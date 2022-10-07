Evening Reading - October 7, 2022

Welcome, friends and Shackers. You made it. It’s Friday night. We hope you’re having a good one. We’re about to head out for a long weekend, but before we go, we’d like to leave you with another delightful edition of Evening Reading. Join us as we close out the weekend and head out for a long holiday weekend, won’t you?

You made it! Congratulations!

pic.twitter.com/8wTO2GXSRF — Congrats Sailer, You Made It To Friday! (@FridaySailer) October 7, 2022

It’s Friday, y’all! Congrats on clearing another week.

The sheer joy of Shigeru Miyamoto

I really enjoyed yesterday’s Nintendo Direct with Miyamoto-san. He is still as passionate about his work as he was 40 years ago and it shows. 🍄 pic.twitter.com/mdLKpPJDzE — Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) October 7, 2022

It is always so delightful to see the spark of joy and pride in Miyamoto even after decades of working on Mario. He was so happy to show this trailer and you could feel it.

Li’l babby kitten poff

Careful, this one’s stalking for a cute ambush.

Ah, so that’s yer vibe is it?

Street Fighter 6’s character creator is shaping up to be top notch meme material.

Quit folkin’ with me

The kids kept saying the word… *violin sting*

Sir… Bowser has struck the kingdom

Everything about that trailer was so good and the jokes following have been glorious.

The next Splatfest is Pokemon themed!

Grass-type. Fire-type. Water-type. This debate has perplexed our great philosophers for ages. Let’s settle it.



The Splatoon x Pokémon special #Splatfest collaboration begins 11/11 at 4pm PT!



Which type will you choose? pic.twitter.com/rPlTwIcycB — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 7, 2022

I think I’m going to go Team Fire. Where do you stand in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Splatfest?

Don't forget that you can support Shacknews for as little as a dollar a month through Mercury. Don't have one to take part in Shackpets. That's our free app for iOS and Android where you can participate in the ultimate battle for pet cuteness. Upload pictures of your own pets, take part in voting for which pets are the cutest, or just peruse the Latest Pets!

So regal, so bold, so flaff. Found on Shackpets.

Any plans this weekend? What are you playing? Any good TV or movies on the schedule?