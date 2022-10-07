Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - October 7, 2022

It's Friday! Join us for another round of Evening Reading to cap off the week.
TJ Denzer
1

Welcome, friends and Shackers. You made it. It’s Friday night. We hope you’re having a good one. We’re about to head out for a long weekend, but before we go, we’d like to leave you with another delightful edition of Evening Reading. Join us as we close out the weekend and head out for a long holiday weekend, won’t you?

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

You made it! Congratulations!

The sheer joy of Shigeru Miyamoto

It is always so delightful to see the spark of joy and pride in Miyamoto even after decades of working on Mario. He was so happy to show this trailer and you could feel it.

Li’l babby kitten poff

Careful, this one’s stalking for a cute ambush.

Ah, so that’s yer vibe is it?

Street Fighter 6’s character creator is shaping up to be top notch meme material.

Quit folkin’ with me

The kids kept saying the word… *violin sting*

Sir… Bowser has struck the kingdom

Everything about that trailer was so good and the jokes following have been glorious.

The next Splatfest is Pokemon themed!

I think I’m going to go Team Fire. Where do you stand in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Splatfest?

That will wrap up this October 7 edition of the Evening Reading. Thank you for tuning in. Don’t forget that you can support Shacknews for as little as a dollar a month through Mercury. Don’t have a dollar? You don’t need one to take part in Shackpets. That’s our free app for iOS and Android where you can participate in the ultimate battle for pet cuteness. Upload pictures of your own pets, take part in voting for which pets are the cutest, or just peruse the Latest Pets! You’ll also find sweeties like my Flaff there.

An mini Aussie Shepherd expecting you to vote for her on ShackPets
So regal, so bold, so flaff. Found on Shackpets.

Thanks for checking out this week’s last Evening Reading, Shackers. Any plans this weekend? What are you playing? Any good TV or movies on the schedule? Let us know the Chatty section below!

Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

