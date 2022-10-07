Evening Reading - October 7, 2022

Welcome, friends and Shackers. You made it. It’s Friday night. We hope you’re having a good one. We’re about to head out for a long weekend, but before we go, we’d like to leave you with another delightful edition of Evening Reading. Join us as we close out the weekend and head out for a long holiday weekend, won’t you?
In case you missed it at Shacknews…
- Street Fighter 6 lets each player have their stage of choice in online matches
- Splatoon 3 and Pokemon come together for November's Splatfest
- AMD slashes Q3 2022 revenue guidance by over $1 billion in preannouncement
- Biden expands U.S. semiconductor export limitations to more Chinese companies
- Deathloop director confirms that it is connected to the Dishonored universe
- 7 Tower Thoughts: Divinity & the red-border grind in Destiny 2
- Victrix Pro FS-12 review: The best built bundle of buttons
- Gundam Evolution review: A Newtype of hero shooter
You made it! Congratulations!
October 7, 2022
It’s Friday, y’all! Congrats on clearing another week.
The sheer joy of Shigeru Miyamoto
I really enjoyed yesterday’s Nintendo Direct with Miyamoto-san. He is still as passionate about his work as he was 40 years ago and it shows. 🍄 pic.twitter.com/mdLKpPJDzE— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) October 7, 2022
It is always so delightful to see the spark of joy and pride in Miyamoto even after decades of working on Mario. He was so happy to show this trailer and you could feel it.
Li’l babby kitten poff
Baby!!! pic.twitter.com/F89WT1Gx2j— Cat Society (@coolcatsociety) October 7, 2022
Careful, this one’s stalking for a cute ambush.
Ah, so that’s yer vibe is it?
its bulking season boys... pic.twitter.com/fM0DtAgEac— Majin「O」bama (@2dJazz) October 7, 2022
Street Fighter 6’s character creator is shaping up to be top notch meme material.
Quit folkin’ with me
Every folk horror: pic.twitter.com/xvNHVv7PxS— Alasdair Beckett-King (@MisterABK) October 7, 2022
The kids kept saying the word… *violin sting*
Sir… Bowser has struck the kingdom
October 7, 2022
Everything about that trailer was so good and the jokes following have been glorious.
The next Splatfest is Pokemon themed!
Grass-type. Fire-type. Water-type. This debate has perplexed our great philosophers for ages. Let’s settle it.— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 7, 2022
The Splatoon x Pokémon special #Splatfest collaboration begins 11/11 at 4pm PT!
Which type will you choose? pic.twitter.com/rPlTwIcycB
I think I’m going to go Team Fire. Where do you stand in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Splatfest?
That will wrap up this October 7 edition of the Evening Reading. Thank you for tuning in.
Thanks for checking out this week’s last Evening Reading, Shackers. Any plans this weekend? What are you playing? Any good TV or movies on the schedule? Let us know the Chatty section below!
