Evening Reading - October 6, 2022
Evening Reading - October 6, 2022

We're winding down after another busy day here at Shacknews. We had Pokemon, Google, and Mario, so there's a lot to unpack in tonight's Evening Reading.
Greetings, Shackers. We've reached the end of another day. You made it, and now you just need to make it one more day until the Monday to Friday crew arrives at the weekend. Let's unwind by taking a look back at what happened today, and just enjoy some cool things from the internet.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There was a lot going on, so let's run down the list of stories we published today:

We got our first look at the Super Mario Bros. Movie today, and the Shacknews staff is properly hyped. What did you think of the trailer? Care to check out some of the finer details you may have missed?

Please hold, I'm going to buy more $NTDOY.

Made by Google '22 went down today, and the company rolled out new phones in the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro, but the big reveal was the Pixel Watch. Are you into the Google products? See anything you might want to grab?

We also got some Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet news today, and I will bet you that Donovan Erskine was all over that.

It's often the simplest content that resonates the most. Any Bayonetta fans reading tonight?

Fat Bear Week brings me so much joy. You can visit their site and even cast your vote for the fattest bear!

If you can't see it, open up the tweet and look closely, you'll see it. 

The human was definitely cheating, and the penalty is they must surrender all treats to the player.

It's absolutely bonkers to think about all that's gone on throughout the history of the planet. All the people that have lived, and all the civilizations that have come and gone.

Since this is Evening Reading - Canada Edition, you get to watch a crappy trailer celebrating the Blue Jays going to the postseason. Looks like it's time for me to start caring about baseball again, at least for a week or so.

Nailed it but, also, I kind of want to taste peach syrup now. I didn't know that was a thing. 

Do you have a favorite game from the Build Engine?

Give it a listen... or don't

I've been listening to quite a bit of Armin van Buuren lately, and for obvious reasons this has been stuck in my head. You can decide whether it's good or awful for yourself, but it is definitely catchy.

Also (and this is a major detour from my normal travel interests), I really want to experience Tomorrowland one day.

A picture of a cat watching a squirrel
Sadie promises that she just wants to play with that squirrel.
Source: Shacknews

That's going to do it for your Thursday, October 6, 2022, Evening Reading, Shacknews. I hope you've had a wonderful day, and I'd like to leave you with this picture of my cat, Sadie. So close but yet so far away. You can find Sadie over on Shackpets, free on both iOS and Android, and you can let us know how your Thursday evening turned out in the Chatty comments below.

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He is known for his guide writing and, unsettlingly enough, enjoys grinding out in-depth collectible articles. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his guides.

Hello, Meet Lola