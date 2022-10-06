Evening Reading - October 6, 2022

Greetings, Shackers. We've reached the end of another day. You made it, and now you just need to make it one more day until the Monday to Friday crew arrives at the weekend. Let's unwind by taking a look back at what happened today, and just enjoy some cool things from the internet.

We got our first look at the Super Mario Bros. Movie today, and the Shacknews staff is properly hyped. What did you think of the trailer? Care to check out some of the finer details you may have missed?

Please hold, I'm going to buy more $NTDOY.

Made by Google '22 went down today, and the company rolled out new phones in the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro, but the big reveal was the Pixel Watch. Are you into the Google products? See anything you might want to grab?

We also got some Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet news today, and I will bet you that Donovan Erskine was all over that.

Just 18 seconds of Bayonetta strutting down an alleyway.



(I love these games so much.) pic.twitter.com/P62gzUSrPS — Chad Concelmo (@Chad_Concelmo) October 6, 2022

It's often the simplest content that resonates the most. Any Bayonetta fans reading tonight?

With 901 taking the lead, can we discuss these fluffy gams? Did anyone see this rising star coming? #fatbearweek pic.twitter.com/JzexiaNXHu — explore.org (@exploreorg) October 6, 2022

Fat Bear Week brings me so much joy. You can visit their site and even cast your vote for the fattest bear!

Do NOT speak Italian to Black Phillip pic.twitter.com/Ad27omHqhp — Pumpkinmid Head (@redpyrameadhead) October 5, 2022

If you can't see it, open up the tweet and look closely, you'll see it.

They eyes at the end.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/k4yJ6JLS2x — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) October 5, 2022

The human was definitely cheating, and the penalty is they must surrender all treats to the player.

2000-year-old green serpentine stone mask found at the base of the pyramid of the Sun, Teotihuacan, Mexico. pic.twitter.com/KUJ7f7Oq9I — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) October 4, 2022

It's absolutely bonkers to think about all that's gone on throughout the history of the planet. All the people that have lived, and all the civilizations that have come and gone.

Since this is Evening Reading - Canada Edition, you get to watch a crappy trailer celebrating the Blue Jays going to the postseason. Looks like it's time for me to start caring about baseball again, at least for a week or so.

The Build Engine experience in a nutshell pic.twitter.com/aaEZmjHHbe — Build Engine Aesthetics (@BuildEnginePics) October 5, 2022

Nailed it but, also, I kind of want to taste peach syrup now. I didn't know that was a thing.

Do you have a favorite game from the Build Engine?

Give it a listen... or don't

I've been listening to quite a bit of Armin van Buuren lately, and for obvious reasons this has been stuck in my head. You can decide whether it's good or awful for yourself, but it is definitely catchy.

Also (and this is a major detour from my normal travel interests), I really want to experience Tomorrowland one day.

Sadie promises that she just wants to play with that squirrel.

That's going to do it for your Thursday, October 6, 2022, Evening Reading, Shacknews. I hope you've had a wonderful day, and I'd like to leave you with this picture of my cat, Sadie. So close but yet so far away. You can find Sadie over on Shackpets, free on both iOS and Android, and you can let us know how your Thursday evening turned out in the Chatty comments below.