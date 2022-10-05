ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 245 Hyrule isn't going to save itself. I guess it's up to the Stevetendo show with the Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re going right back to Hyrule in the Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. During the last Ocarina of Time episode, we made our way through the Forest temple and defeated Phanton Ganon, the boss of the dungeon.Our reward was the Forest medallion and waking Saria up as the Forest sage. Tonight we’re making our way through the Fire temple, save the Goron race, and defeat the fire dragon, Volvagia.

The Fire temple originally had chanting used in the background music but was later modified to avoid offending Muslims, as the chant was a Muslim chant that could be deemed offensive. That being said, the Fire temple isn’t as much of a pain as the Forest temple but can still become a maze if we aren’t careful. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT, see if we make our way through the Fire temple and awaken another sage.

While inside the Fire temple, we have to save the Gorons held captive. Will we be able to find them?

