Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Unboxing & review: Snacks & lollies from Australia

Greg and Nicole unbox and eat a collection of Aussie goodies for your viewing pleasure.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Shacknews
1

It’s a special day whenever someone from overseas (that’s right, you are all overseas from my perspective) gets to eat delicious Australian snacks. In order to give Shacknews Head of Video Production’s Greg Burke a bit of taste from down under, I sent him a care package containing a wealth of Aussie snacks. He took the opportunity to film an unboxing video where he eats and reviews a variety of goodies. Take a look at the video below.

For those Australians playing along at home, the care package I sent Greg contained some classics. Fun-sized bags of Shapes were included in order to get more variety in. They got to sample the ultimate flavor: Chicken Crimpy. There was also Barbecue, Pizza, and the newer Vegemite, Sausage Sizzle and Meat Pie flavors. According to Greg and Nicole, Twisties have a subtle flavor with hints of parmesan. Greg also gave these savoury snacks the resounding review of, “I don’t want to eat any of these. I’d rather have Cheez-It.”

On the sweet side of things, I offered up Fantales, Minties, Allen’s lollies Retro Party Mix, Iced VoVos (which received some horrendous slander I shan’t repeat here), Cherry Ripe, Violet Crumble, Picnics, and of course, Tim Tams. It should come as no surprise that the chocolate scored highly, especially the Tim Tams.

As someone who’s grown up with these snacks, it’s certainly interesting hearing what someone else thinks of them. I certainly wasn’t expecting the flavors to be considered subtle! For more unboxing videos like the one you just watched, head on over to the Shacknews YouTube channel. If you’re in the mood for some developer interviews, you can find them on our GamerHubTV channel. What snacks would you send to your international friends? Let us know!

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola