Twitter (TWTR) Blue users can start testing the Edit Tweet feature

Those who have Twitter Blue will also be able to edit a tweet up to five times.
Twitter (TWTR) has been around for almost 20 years and now users will finally be able to do something they have long requested: edit a tweet. Previously, an errant letter or incorrect word would mean scrapping the whole tweet and hanging your head in shame. But not anymore! At least not for those with a subscription to Twitter Blue.

On Monday, October 3, Twitter’s eagerly anticipated Edit Tweet feature was made available in a rolling release across Canada, Australia, and New Zealand to Twitter Blue subscribers. Users with a subscription will be able to edit their tweet up to five times, as noted by Twitter CFO Ned Segal in a series of edited tweets.

Shacknews Co-EIC Bill Lavoy took to the platform to test out the feature. According to his research, Twitter Blue users will have 30 minutes to edit their tweet after it is sent, allowing them to fix up any mistakes. Users can also see a version history, letting them see how the tweets appeared prior to any edits.

Twitter notification showing that early access to the Edit Tweet feature is available

Source: Shacknews

As noted in the Twitter Blue tweet, the feature is currently unavailable in the United States, though it is “coming soon”. Writing as someone from Australia who is used to receiving these sorts of features last, it’s certainly unusual to see the US have to wait for one of the most highly requested improvements to the Twitter experience. Hazarding a guess, I’d wager Twitter is looking to test it in smaller regions before unleashing it on the United States.

There’s currently no word on whether or not the Edit Tweet feature will make its way to the non-subscribers. However, the wording that Twitter Blue users can edit up to five times leads me to believe that those using the platform for free will be able to edit their tweets, albeit fewer times.

Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews as we bring you the latest on Twitter, including updates about how the Musk vs Twitter situation is unfolding. Recently, the Twitter shareholders approved Musk’s $44 billion buyout.

