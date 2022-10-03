Evening Reading - October 3, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Session: Skate Sim review: Boneless and raw
- Grounded review: Lord of the Flies (and other such backyard pests)
- Dome Keeper review: Dig Dug it
- WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic interview: Group Finder, morale, bots, and more
- Fallout 76 gets a free week to celebrate the franchise's 25th anniversary
- Halo franchise reportedly switching to Unreal Engine 5
- Guilty Gear Strive crossplay open beta test dates revealed for October
- Kim Kardashian settles SEC charges over Instagram promoted crypto post disclosure for $1.26 million
- Tesla (TSLA) delivered 343,840 EVs in Q3 2022, missing expectations
- Nintendo Pictures website launches with focus on planning & producing visual content
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
Simon tackles another Phistomefel puzzle. As you can see by the rules, Phistomefel is on another level when it comes to puzzle creation.
The Naked Gun
A great scene from THE NAKED GUN (1988) with Leslie Nielsen at his deadpan best. pic.twitter.com/2HhmfdcOBa— All The Right Movies (@ATRightMovies) October 2, 2022
Man, Leslie Nielsen was fantastic.
You seen this butter board nonsense?
YOU BUTTER BELIEVE IT — butter boards are the newest TikTok food trend 🧈 pic.twitter.com/fCmW6xBEyd— NowThis (@nowthisnews) September 30, 2022
I have never been so against something in my whole life.
Airplanes are delicious
me: eat your vegetables— not intended (@ellewasamistake) September 29, 2022
baby: no
me: eat AN AIRPLANE
baby: fucken delicious
Or do you prefer aeroplanes?
Things you need
video game rugs 💿 pic.twitter.com/iqPivqF917— Drought (@_drought) October 3, 2022
I'd like an N64 cartridge mat, please.
Store your cats correctly
October 2, 2022
Gotta love storage options.
He was never seen again
He’s dead pic.twitter.com/q1qJgUrsrQ— Extreme LoL (@Extremelol_) October 2, 2022
The shoe is the ultimate weapon.
This kid knows how to Halloween
It’s how he rose back up that’s taking me tf out 😭🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/H2FBKNIcgF— Mesh🇧🇧 (@rahsh33m) October 2, 2022
Mike Myers would be proud.
Buy the skeleton
every marriage has recurring arguments that flare up from time to time. for example, every year i ask if we're finally ready to buy the 12 foot tall home depot skeleton and my husband sighs a very long sigh and says "not this again"— 🎃 Katie Chironis 🕷️ (@kchironis) October 2, 2022
Change the argument. Buy the skeleton. Do it.
