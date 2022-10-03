Evening Reading - October 3, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon tackles another Phistomefel puzzle. As you can see by the rules, Phistomefel is on another level when it comes to puzzle creation.

The Naked Gun

A great scene from THE NAKED GUN (1988) with Leslie Nielsen at his deadpan best. pic.twitter.com/2HhmfdcOBa — All The Right Movies (@ATRightMovies) October 2, 2022

Man, Leslie Nielsen was fantastic.

You seen this butter board nonsense?

YOU BUTTER BELIEVE IT — butter boards are the newest TikTok food trend 🧈 pic.twitter.com/fCmW6xBEyd — NowThis (@nowthisnews) September 30, 2022

I have never been so against something in my whole life.

Airplanes are delicious

me: eat your vegetables



baby: no



me: eat AN AIRPLANE



baby: fucken delicious — not intended (@ellewasamistake) September 29, 2022

Or do you prefer aeroplanes?

Things you need

I'd like an N64 cartridge mat, please.

Store your cats correctly

Gotta love storage options.

He was never seen again

The shoe is the ultimate weapon.

This kid knows how to Halloween

It’s how he rose back up that’s taking me tf out 😭🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/H2FBKNIcgF — Mesh🇧🇧 (@rahsh33m) October 2, 2022

Mike Myers would be proud.

Buy the skeleton

every marriage has recurring arguments that flare up from time to time. for example, every year i ask if we're finally ready to buy the 12 foot tall home depot skeleton and my husband sighs a very long sigh and says "not this again" — 🎃 Katie Chironis 🕷️ (@kchironis) October 2, 2022

Change the argument. Buy the skeleton. Do it.

