Evening Reading - October 3, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
2

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon tackles another Phistomefel puzzle. As you can see by the rules, Phistomefel is on another level when it comes to puzzle creation.

The Naked Gun

Man, Leslie Nielsen was fantastic.

You seen this butter board nonsense?

I have never been so against something in my whole life.

Airplanes are delicious

Or do you prefer aeroplanes?

Things you need

I'd like an N64 cartridge mat, please.

Store your cats correctly

Gotta love storage options.

He was never seen again

The shoe is the ultimate weapon.

This kid knows how to Halloween

Mike Myers would be proud.

Buy the skeleton

Change the argument. Buy the skeleton. Do it.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.

Here's a photo of Rad you can enjoy totally free.

Sam's ginger cat Rad sitting on the bed in a loaf position, feet tucked under his chest

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. 

