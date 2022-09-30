Evening Reading - September 30, 2022

Hello, everybody! We're hanging in there on what's been a long week. We try on this night to bring joy with a new round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Around the gaming horn

The new Revenant Prime is coming to Warframe. Its release will coincide with Warframe's Nights of Naberus event, which will kick off next week.

Mojang and Blackbird Interactive are doing a deep dive into the mobs that you'll be seeing in the upcoming Minecraft Legends.

Devolver Digital has some exciting demos lined up for Steam Next Fest.

And good luck hunting this thing in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak's latest update, which is out now!

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Six years later, a movie announcement

‘Community’ Film Is Finally Real As Peacock Orders Closing Feature With Original Stars https://t.co/KEh9vxtljo — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) September 30, 2022

Six seasons and a movie is finally real after NBCUniversal’s Peacock ordered a feature film closure for Community. It's been a long time coming for the fan-favorite series, which ran for more than 100 episodes between 2009 and 2015. The streaming service has ordered Community: The Movie from creator Dan Harmon. It will feature original series stars Joel McHale, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Jim Rash and Ken Jeong. The NBCU digital platform won the rights in a competitive situation.

I feel like Community fans have been promised a movie for a million years to the point that it felt like it was just an empty promise. Well, now it looks like it's happening. Very happy for the Community fanbase today.

(Also, screw Chevy Chase.)

Open up the Cabinet

Guillermo Del Toro is planning to frighten people this Halloween and not just with that nightmare fuel Pinocchio movie. I'm really digging this new trailer for Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, which will be a week-long event on Netflix. Check it out!

Old streamer discovers Fortnite

What happens when Maximilian steps out of his comfort zone and veers into Fortnite?

Max tried Fortnite for the first time, what happens next will surprise you @maximilian_ pic.twitter.com/mLd1rCFZ4k — Jorge Constantini (@itotweets_) September 29, 2022

It's... exactly what you expect.

Just drop it in

Don't waste time, hooman.

Leaving work on a Friday like...

Me on my way to annoy my favorite person pic.twitter.com/fMFwdIy6sf — 𝐃𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐨𝐧 😶‍🌫️ (@Derron_McNelly) September 30, 2022

Doing your happy dance.

Nothing but the Hotfix

GDQ Hotfix recently celebrated Latin American Heritage Month. It's a long marathon, but be sure to give it a look. You won't regret this special event!

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. Tonight, he looks at one of the most intangible elements of gaming: capturing the sense of touch.

This week in Shaqnews

Shaq: “I was a serial cheater.”



“I did it. I was the best at it and I’m not proud of it. I lost my family doing it. I lost valuable, important years of my children from doing it.”pic.twitter.com/IKM0j59bhy — Kendall Baker (@kendallbaker) September 29, 2022

Shaq was always good at everything. Not all of those things were good.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

The great Eddie Kingston speaks about the importance of mental health.

Tonight in video game music

@LameGenieVGM brings us a great Treat for Halloween!

More info soon pic.twitter.com/vB7NopN1Qz — Respawned Records (@RespawnedRec) September 30, 2022

Check out what Lame Genie has cooking up for Halloween!

In the meantime, here's a metal cover of Chrono Trigger's Under Sea Palace.

That's your Evening Reading to send you into the start of October! My friends, I will not be with you next Friday! I'll be live on the floor at TwitchCon in San Diego. But I'll be thinking of you guys and checking in, so be good for next Friday's stand-in.

Until I see you next time, keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!