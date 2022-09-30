Shacknews Dump - Episode 100 Special The Shacknews Dump returns after a brief hiatus to bring viewers our 100th episode of hot news discussion.

It’s been a while, Shackers. The Shacknews Dump has been backed up and clogged for quite a few weeks as we worked our way through a very busy couple of months. It’s still pretty busy, but the Dump can wait no longer. It’s time for the return, not to mention a mighty 100th episode. Are you ready?

For this September 30 edition of the Shacknews Dump and the 100th episode, we start by sharing where we’ve been and why the show has been on a little hiatus. Biggest factor? Both Blake and I (TJ) have been moving! We’re finishing up relocation and that’s settled, but there’s also been plenty to do in between. We’ve been to several preview events even as the moves were happening. That aside, we’re also going to talk about some of the biggest trending topics of the year so far. Game industry acquisitions, NFT and crypto crashes, and Elon Musk’s ongoing battle with Twitter are on the slate today. Of course, we’ll also talk about reviews and other recent features.

Here’s today’s rundown of topics for the Shacknews Dump:

The Shacknews Dump has returned and today promises to be one of the biggest episodes yet. Tune in and prepare thyself as we go live and discuss the year’s hottest news trends.