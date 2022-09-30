Weekend Console Download Deals for Sept. 30: First discount on Saints Row The Deep Silver and Volition reboot is getting its first major discount this weekend.

There's certainly debate to be had whether Saints Row lived up to its hype, but there has been enough of it to justify maybe holding off on any purchase. If you've been waiting for a sale, this might be the weekend to strike. Saints Row is on sale for the first time across both PlayStation and Xbox, so think about whether it's worth picking up.

There are plenty of other games worth picking up with the PlayStation Planet of the Discounts sale. There are a lot of first-party titles included in this promotion, including Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Demon's Souls, Returnal, and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. You'll also find a lot of recent big releases, like Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, Sonic Origins, and Rollerdrome.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Source: PlayStation

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.