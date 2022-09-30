Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Weekend Console Download Deals for Sept. 30: First discount on Saints Row

The Deep Silver and Volition reboot is getting its first major discount this weekend.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
Deep Silver
1

There's certainly debate to be had whether Saints Row lived up to its hype, but there has been enough of it to justify maybe holding off on any purchase. If you've been waiting for a sale, this might be the weekend to strike. Saints Row is on sale for the first time across both PlayStation and Xbox, so think about whether it's worth picking up.

There are plenty of other games worth picking up with the PlayStation Planet of the Discounts sale. There are a lot of first-party titles included in this promotion, including Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Demon's Souls, Returnal, and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. You'll also find a lot of recent big releases, like Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, Sonic Origins, and Rollerdrome.

Ratchet blasting enemies in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Source: PlayStation

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola