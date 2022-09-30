Weekend Console Download Deals for Sept. 30: First discount on Saints Row
The Deep Silver and Volition reboot is getting its first major discount this weekend.
There's certainly debate to be had whether Saints Row lived up to its hype, but there has been enough of it to justify maybe holding off on any purchase. If you've been waiting for a sale, this might be the weekend to strike. Saints Row is on sale for the first time across both PlayStation and Xbox, so think about whether it's worth picking up.
There are plenty of other games worth picking up with the PlayStation Planet of the Discounts sale. There are a lot of first-party titles included in this promotion, including Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Demon's Souls, Returnal, and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. You'll also find a lot of recent big releases, like Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, Sonic Origins, and Rollerdrome.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Gods Will Fall - FREE!
- Double Kick Heroes - FREE!
- Portal 2 - FREE!
- Saints Row [Xbox Series X] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Outriders Worldslayer [Xbox Series X] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Diablo Prime Evil Collection [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- The King of Fighters 15 [Xbox Series X] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Super Saver Sale
- Far Cry 6 [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Call of Duty: Vanguard Ultimate Edition [Xbox Series X] - $49.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition - $34.99 (65% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Riders Republic Ultimate Edition [Xbox Series X] - $47.99 (60% off)
- Back 4 Blood Ultimate Edition [Xbox Series X] - $39.99 (60% off)
- Lost in Random - $14.99 (50% off)
- It Takes Two [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (70% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl - $9.99 (80% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultimate Edition - $16.49 (85% off)
- Katamari Damacy REROLL - $7.49 (75% off)
- More from the Xbox Super Saver Sale.
- Essentials Sale
- Sniper Elite 5 [Xbox Series X] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Nobody Saves the World [Xbox Series X] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Untitled Goose Game - $9.99 (50% off)
- Soundfall [Xbox Series X] - $20.99 (30% off)
- Weird West - $19.99 (50% off)
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Subnautica: Below Zero [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Forgotten City [Xbox Series X] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Last Stop [Xbox Series X] - $12.49 (50% off)
- Katana ZERO - $8.99 (40% off)
- Knight Squad 2 - $11.24 (25% off)
- Space Engineers - $13.99 (30% off)
- Pit People - $8.99 (55% off)
- More from the Xbox Essentials Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Saints Row [PS5/PS4] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Planet of the Discounts
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart [PS5] - $39.89 (43% off)
- Returnal [PS5] - $44.79 (36% off)
- Demon's Souls [PS5] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales [PS5/PS4] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Sonic Origins [PS5/PS4] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Cuphead + The Delicious Last Course - $20.24 (25% off)
- Rollerdrome [PS5/PS4] - $19.79 (34% off)
- The King of Fighters 15 [PS5/PS4] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Windjammers 2 - $13.99 (30% off)
- Battlefield 2042 Cross-Gen Bundle [PS5/PS4] - $31.49 (55% off)
- It Takes Two [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Alan Wake Remastered [PS5/PS4] - $16.49 (45% off)
- Tales of Arise Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $43.99 (60% off)
- Shadow Warrior 3 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Weird West - $19.99 (50% off)
- Lost in Random [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Forgotten City [PS5/PS4] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Ruined King: A League of Legends Story - $17.99 (40% off)
- Maneater Apex Edition [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Spelunky 2 - $8.99 (55% off)
- Streets of Rage 4 - $12.49 (50% off)
- Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy - $19.99 (60% off)
- Trials of Mana - $24.99 (50% off)
- Untitled Goose Game - $9.99 (50% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 - $6.24 (75% off)
- Quake [PS5/PS4] - $3.99 (60% off)
- More from the PlayStation Planet of the Discounts Sale.
- Games Under $15
- Gran Turismo Sport - $9.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection - $11.99 (70% off)
- Metro Exodus - $7.49 (75% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $8.99 (85% off)
- SoulCalibur 6 - $11.99 (80% off)
- Wasteland 3 Colorado Collection - $12.49 (75% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 Celebration Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $4.94 (67% off)
- Rage 2 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Final Fantasy 9 - $10.49 (50% off)
- Titanfall 2 Ultimate Edition - $5.99 (80% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- Katamari Damacy REROLL - $8.99 (70% off)
- More from the PlayStation Store's Games Under $20 Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Need for Speed Heat - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Granblue Fantasy: Versus - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- TOEM: A Photo Adventure - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $49.99 (28% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin - $29.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate - $11.99 (70% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected - $27.99 (30% off)
- Lumines Remastered - $7.49 (50% off)
- Windjammers 2 - $13.99 (30% off)
- SkateBIRD - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 - $19.49 (35% off)
- Conan Chop Chop - $13.99 (30% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl - $9.99 (80% off)
- Chex Quest HD - $1.99 (60% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Sept. 30: First discount on Saints Row