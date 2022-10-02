Weekend Discussion - October 2, 2022

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

David Blaine eat hot wings

As always, Sean asks some incredible questions that give us some equally incredibly answers. David Blaine seems like such a friendly bloke. Make sure you watch the whole thing, there are some special moments throughout as well as at the end. I cannot believe his composure.

Aussie snack time!

Greg and Nicole unbox and eat some delicious Australian snacks and lollies that I sent them. That's right, a care package direct from down under. I'm still waiting to hear how the Vegemite tasting went.

Warpriest Challenge

My team did the Warpriest challenge on Master last week. This one was brutal. The timing is so tight and the damage check is extreme. I think from here on out the rest of the challenges will be a breeze. This bloke offers up another potential strategy for those with multiple Titans on their team.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Don't be suspicious

once a week this one crosses my mind https://t.co/Wg53MGrJ29 pic.twitter.com/IJyXpuorXK — Roxy (@RoxyTall) September 29, 2022

Everyone gets a handshake and a salute.

Gotta love a good post-credits scene

Sometimes it can give a little sneak peek at what's to come.

Corporate meetings, discussing synergy and other hot words

tattoos should make you more employable because they show you can sit in place for hours while tiny needles are jammed into your skin and that’s what every corporate meeting I’ve ever been in has felt like — hire salem (@aWildSalem) September 28, 2022

Meetings can be great; sometimes they can be not so great.

Get your fitness on track today!

Starting my fitness goal pic.twitter.com/p1ZEhTIQBQ — Because men live less (@Shit_vidz) September 27, 2022

Just roll with the punches.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here's some Shacknews articles from this week

