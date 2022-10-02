Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Weekend Discussion - October 2, 2022

As Sunday comes to a close, let's reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

David Blaine eat hot wings

As always, Sean asks some incredible questions that give us some equally incredibly answers. David Blaine seems like such a friendly bloke. Make sure you watch the whole thing, there are some special moments throughout as well as at the end. I cannot believe his composure.

Aussie snack time!

Greg and Nicole unbox and eat some delicious Australian snacks and lollies that I sent them. That's right, a care package direct from down under. I'm still waiting to hear how the Vegemite tasting went.

Warpriest Challenge

My team did the Warpriest challenge on Master last week. This one was brutal. The timing is so tight and the damage check is extreme. I think from here on out the rest of the challenges will be a breeze. This bloke offers up another potential strategy for those with multiple Titans on their team.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Don't be suspicious

Everyone gets a handshake and a salute.

Gotta love a good post-credits scene

Sometimes it can give a little sneak peek at what's to come.

Corporate meetings, discussing synergy and other hot words

Meetings can be great; sometimes they can be not so great.

Get your fitness on track today!

Just roll with the punches.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Sam's cat Rad looking at the camera upside down

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Hello, Meet Lola