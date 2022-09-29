Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - September 29, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
4

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Time to sit back and relax as Simon tackles a rather challenging puzzle.

Live young

Dance young

Time for some math

There is also an equation to learn.

Prey is a terrific game

I got to all sorts of cool places with the glue gun.

Skipping stones

Unexpectedly deep.

Eat nutritious meals

Potatoes and butter it is then.

Great packaging

Get yourself some rolls!

Words mean things

Some words mean different things.

Water your plants

Or stop watering them. Whatever they need. Give them the correct amount of water.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.

Sam's cat Rad curled up sleeping

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    September 29, 2022 8:55 PM

    Sam Chandler posted a new article, Evening Reading - September 29, 2022

    • dognose moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      September 29, 2022 9:37 PM

      Man it seems like you are always posting these except when you don't

      • SerfaSam mercury mega
        reply
        September 29, 2022 11:11 PM

        Yeah when I don't post them it's the only time that I don't. But when I am posting them, you can be sure that it's me posting them.

        • dognose moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          September 29, 2022 11:36 PM

          I click on ER posts harder than I click on some other posts and I hope that counts for something. Also I dreamed I voted for Rad and when I woke up I had 50 extra Lolabux :)

