Evening Reading - September 29, 2022

- Session: Skate Sim review: Boneless and raw
- Grounded review: Lord of the Flies (and other such backyard pests)
- Dome Keeper review: Dig Dug it
- WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic interview: Group Finder, morale, bots, and more
- Apple VP steps down after TikTok joke about 'fondling big-breasted women'
- Destiny 2 adding another guaranteed weekly weapon pattern for Season of Plunder
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure confirmed for PC launch in October
- Elon Musk says Cybertruck will be 'waterproof enough to serve briefly as a boat'
- Limited Run Games announce new 'Press Run' book publishing imprint
- Saudi Arabia puts $13 billion aside to acquire a 'leading game publisher'
Your daily dose of sudoku
Time to sit back and relax as Simon tackles a rather challenging puzzle.
Live young
They’re both giving each other bardic inspiration pic.twitter.com/4QnH0OVuU0— Nerd Girl Says (@Rachael_Conrad) September 15, 2022
Dance young
Time for some math
this is my favorite clip on the internet pic.twitter.com/r7qBEYDzkC— anna melissa 🏀✨ (@annamelissa) September 28, 2022
There is also an equation to learn.
Prey is a terrific game
Fantasy is when your weapon glows blue and sci-fi is when your weapon blows glue. pic.twitter.com/B2toNAIlxI— Dana Nightingale 💛 (@DanaENight) September 27, 2022
I got to all sorts of cool places with the glue gun.
Skipping stones
yeah you should really read this https://t.co/sLJnMUEE6S https://t.co/7lxeSYmS3U pic.twitter.com/P0XWCtsBVE— rafael diaz (@goodfriendraf) September 25, 2022
Unexpectedly deep.
Eat nutritious meals
several years ago I read that potatoes and butter have all the nutrients a person needs to stay alive and I have refused to inspect that information since. it is my emotional support fact.— ditch pony (@molly7anne) September 26, 2022
Potatoes and butter it is then.
Great packaging
Best Marketing Idea I have seen pic.twitter.com/iU2nnE1f8V— jonathan slater☮️ (@jonslater37) September 26, 2022
Get yourself some rolls!
Words mean things
When yo girl start off a sentence with “when you get a chance” that mean she want it done now she just being polite 😂— braylonnn (@braylon125) September 27, 2022
Some words mean different things.
Water your plants
Which one are you? 🌿 pic.twitter.com/W0mLkxPqJJ— Houseplant Hobbyist (@HobbyistPlant) September 27, 2022
Or stop watering them. Whatever they need. Give them the correct amount of water.
