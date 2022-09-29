Evening Reading - September 29, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Time to sit back and relax as Simon tackles a rather challenging puzzle.

Live young

They’re both giving each other bardic inspiration pic.twitter.com/4QnH0OVuU0 — Nerd Girl Says (@Rachael_Conrad) September 15, 2022

Dance young

Time for some math

this is my favorite clip on the internet pic.twitter.com/r7qBEYDzkC — anna melissa 🏀✨ (@annamelissa) September 28, 2022

There is also an equation to learn.

Prey is a terrific game

Fantasy is when your weapon glows blue and sci-fi is when your weapon blows glue. pic.twitter.com/B2toNAIlxI — Dana Nightingale 💛 (@DanaENight) September 27, 2022

I got to all sorts of cool places with the glue gun.

Skipping stones

Unexpectedly deep.

Eat nutritious meals

several years ago I read that potatoes and butter have all the nutrients a person needs to stay alive and I have refused to inspect that information since. it is my emotional support fact. — ditch pony (@molly7anne) September 26, 2022

Potatoes and butter it is then.

Great packaging

Best Marketing Idea I have seen pic.twitter.com/iU2nnE1f8V — jonathan slater☮️ (@jonslater37) September 26, 2022

Get yourself some rolls!

Words mean things

When yo girl start off a sentence with “when you get a chance” that mean she want it done now she just being polite 😂 — braylonnn (@braylon125) September 27, 2022

Some words mean different things.

Water your plants

Which one are you? 🌿 pic.twitter.com/W0mLkxPqJJ — Houseplant Hobbyist (@HobbyistPlant) September 27, 2022

Or stop watering them. Whatever they need. Give them the correct amount of water.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Don't want to spend money? You don't have to! Download Shackpets today and enjoy the best free app you've ever owned. Scroll through photos of adorable pets. Vote on pet picture battles. Upload your own pet pictures. But most importantly: look at cute pets!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.