ShackStream: Exploring Canada in Flight Simulator World Update XI

This week, Shack Air visits Canadian air space for a couple of flights to check out Asobo's newly released World Update XI.
Microsoft
1

For this week's aerial adventures, Shack Air will visit some of the just released World Update XI scenery in Western Canada. We'll be flying the also recently updated Fenix A320-200 from Calgary over the Rocky Mountains to Vancouver. Once we arrive, we'll trade in our jet engines for a propeller in the latest Local Legend airplane. The Cessna 195 Businessliner is now available on the Flight Simulator Marketplace and should provide us with some nice views of the Vancouver coastline as we to fly to Victoria on Vancouver Island. This is assuming we can get the plane started and are able to figure everything out without reading a manual. You know, like real pilots do.

Cessna 195 Businessliner
Cessna 195 Businessliner
Source: Microsoft

We hope that you'll join us at 6 p.m. PT on our Twitch channel to enjoy this flight. Don't forget that you can purchase future flight destinations with Shack Points, which can be earned by hanging out with us every Thursday night, or by watching our other streams. If you'd like to influence an upcoming flight, be sure to tune in and grow those Shack Points!

You can join Jan tonight at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel. If you can't make it tonight, don't fret; Shack Air flies every Thursday evening between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. PT/9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET. Want to support the work we're doing? Make sure you do it for Shacknews and subscribe with your Prime Gaming sub to help support the show!

SEO & Technical Consultant
SEO & Technical Consultant

Jan has been playing video games for nearly 30 years and been a passionate geek for the better part of his life. When he's not grinding his way through Destiny in search of further lore, he can often be found neck deep in source code of various apps and websites. Feel free to ask him about whether or not Guardians are actually evil or not, and whether or not he'll give you some free SEO tech tips. You can follow him on Twitter @ChalkOne.

