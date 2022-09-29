Scorn release date oozes forward a week in October 2022 The first-person horror shooter is now set to release in mid-October on Xbox and PC platforms.

Kepler Interactive and Ebb Software have been working on Scorn for quite a long time, and it will be releasing soon. In fact, the creators are confident enough in it that they are moving its release date forward. Scorn was originally set to launch at the end of October, but a change in plans will have the game coming out in the middle of the month with all of the gooey first-person horror FPS it contains.

Kepler Interactive announced the change in release dates for Scorn with a new teaser trailer on September 29, 2022. Where the game was set to launch on October 21 in its originally set release date, Scorn is now coming to Xbox Series X/S and PC on October 14, 2022. In a year where we’ve seen delays for numerous games, seeing a game moving its release date up a few days is rather surprising. Nonetheless, it sounds like Ebb Software and Kepler Interactive are certain that Scorn is where it needs to be in quality that players shouldn’t have to wait any longer.

Scorn has been in development for years at this point. It presents people with an H.R. Giger-like world of technology and biology, intertwined in disturbing fashion. Players will traverse this world and interact with various flesh and metal contraptions and creatures to open the path forward in a mix of combat and puzzle-solving. In previous conversations with the game’s director, Ljubomir Peklar described the game as a sort of traditional survival horror with a deep layer of atmosphere on top of gunplay and exploration.

We’ll see if more than five years of work on Scorn pays off soon, but if the forward movement of the release date is any indication, it sounds like Kepler Interactive and Ebb Software are pretty confident about what Scorn will offer when it launches in October.