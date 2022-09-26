All character customization options - Splatoon 3 Create the perfect character in Splatoon 3 with a variety of customization options, including hair, pants, and more.

Splatoon 3 lets players create a character at the start of the game. There are a ton of options to choose from when picking out your character, which can make the whole process a bit overwhelming. However, know that you can always chance your appearance later on, which is handy if you want to swap from an Inkling to an Octoling.

Character customization options



Source: Shacknews

When players first start up Splatoon 3, they will get to create a new character. This character will be their avatar for everything they do in the game. You’ll control it during the campaign, Turf Wars, Salmon Run, and even the Splatfest events. There are a whole lot of options to pick from when first creating a character. Don’t stress too much, you can always change your looks at a later date. Note that your hair and eyebrow color will change each time you play Splatoon 3 (it changes based on your ink color).

Inkling or Octoling

Skin tone 9 tones

Eye color 21 colors, of these 6 feature multiple colors

Hairstyle 12 styles plus 4 exclusive to Inkling and 4 for Octolings. Note that Octoling only has 8 styles while Inkling has 16

Eyebrows Standard Standard with a slit Thin (Inklings) Round (Inkling girls) Triangle (Inkling boys) Teardrop (Octolings) Curved (Octolings)

Legwear 12 options with long pants having four distinct styles

Little Buddy/Smallfry 7 hair styles



Change your look



Source: Shacknews

Players can easily change their look in Splatoon 3. If you decide you want to try a different hairstyle, eyebrows or pants, you can do so via the Equip menu. Find this by pressing the following buttons:

Press the Plus button to bring up the Equip menu Go to the Other tab at the bottom and select it with the A button Press the R button to get to the Style tab Select which hairstyle, eyebrows, or legwear you want

If you want to completely change your character (like becoming an Inkling instead of an Octoling), you can do this via the Options menu. Follow these steps:

Press the X button Use the R button to go to the Options tab Go down to Other Select the Player Settings option Select Yeah when asked if you want to change your look

This last option lets you change your species, skin tone, eye color, and your Little Buddy/Smallfry. You get to keep all your progress (like gear and cash) even if you completely change up your character in Splatoon 3.

Outside of these character customization options, players will also be able to purchase new weapons, headgear, clothes, and shoes. These clothing items come with their own perks that have a direct impact on various stats (like ink refill rate). There are ways to customize the stats on these items, though it is expensive and more of a late-game task. Be sure to check out our Splatoon 3 page for more help as you sling ink everywhere!