How to expand inventory slots - Disney Dreamlight Valley

If there's one thing that becomes apparent after several hours in Disney Dreamlight Valley, it's that there are a whole lot of items. There are a lot of items. You're only one person, so chances are that you're going to run out of inventory space sooner than later. You're inevitably going to find yourself encumbered, so here's how to up your inventory space.

Your inventory slots in Disney Dreamlight Valley will be used to hold pretty much anything in Disney Dreamlight Valley. That includes fruits, vegetables, prepared meals, fish, gems, flowers, and even the most basic of items: stones. You only get 21 inventory slots to start out, but will quickly discover that this isn't nearly enough.

It's possible to up your inventory by seven slots at a time, but this is going to cost you. In fact, you can expand your Backpack to have up to 42 inventory slots, but the cost of expansion is going to rise every time. Here's what you're looking at:

28-Slot Backpack : 5,000 Star Coins

: 5,000 Star Coins 35-Slot Backpack : 20,000 Star Coins

: 20,000 Star Coins 42-Slot Backpack: 50,000 Star Coins

YEEOWCH! That's an astronomical number of Star Coins. The kicker to this story is that even with 42 inventory slots, you're going to become encumbered sooner or later, especially as you discover new food ingredients, crops,fish, materials, and anything else that comes with unlocking newer lands in the late game. Remember that Disney Dreamlight Valley is currently in early access, so there's always a chance that the number of inventory slots could eventually increase before the release of the full game.

At this point, you're going to have to start thinking about what to keep in your personal storage. The personal storage at your house will contain only seven inventory slots. That isn't a lot at all. However, this number can also be increased.



Raise your friendship level with Scrooge McDuck up to Level 2 and complete Scrooge McDuck's Grand Re-opening, which will unlock the Dreamlight Valley Economy 101 quest. Complete the first part of the quest and sell some gems to Goofy. Once that's over, return to Scrooge and he'll give you the ability to expand your house. Put aside some Star Coins so that you can expand your house. As you expand your house, you'll also expand the number of inventory slots in your personal storage. Your first house upgrade will bump your storage space up to 14, while your second will double that to 28.



Is that still not enough space? Good lord, how much storage space does one person need? Very well, hoarder, if there's more you would like to put away for a later use, you can simply craft a Chest using a workbench. All you need is 25 Softwood and 25 Stone. A Chest will have an additional 14 item slots. If you need more than that, just craft another one. There's no limit to the number of Chests you can have in your house.

That's how you up your inventory space in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Hopefully, Gameloft will grant players additional Backpack space down the road. We'll look for any updates here at Shacknews. Keep it here as we continue to explore Disney Dreamlight Valley for more guides.