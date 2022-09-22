Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - September 22, 2022

It's night time in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

DICE at the Opera

DICE is celebrating 30 years of making video game music with three days of special performances on October 9, 28, and 29, 2022. Get your tickets here. The show is going down in Sweden next month.

Adam Levine just really appreciates bird photography

If you have Twitter, you should be following Jocelyn Anderson Photography.

Cat Content Corner

A fine video, but what if we posted more cat content?

Now these are some nice videos, but what about some cat photos?

Cats on couches? Nice.

Jebailey is ready for CEOtaku!

You have to appreciate Alex's dedication. 

Lil Nax X checks out his wax figure

He's also the President of League of Legends.

Does this mean his new "Star Walkin'" song is the Riot Games anthem?

Where my dogs at?

This is the content I crave.

Beer truck crashes on Florida highway

Picture of a beer truck accident with boxes of beer all over the highway.
Florida highway covered in boxes of beer following an accident.
Source: FHP TAMPA TWITTER

Check out the article at BBC to read more about this accident.

Check out this legend on the pitch

Anyone else excited for the World Cup?

Behold, Luk.AI

Luk.AI will be doing an ask me anything Twitter Q&A on September 23, at 3:00 p.m. EDT because reasons.

Eli Manning goes undercover at Penn State tryouts as recruit Chad Powers.

Looks like Eli still has something left in that arm.

Pat McAfee reacts to finding out he has been included in the first group of modern NFL Hall of Fame nominees

Do you think Pat should be immortalized in Canton, Ohio for eternity?

Twitch really is going places

Like hell.

Federal Reserve hikes rates again

The FOMC continues to tighten monetary policy with its recent 0.75% increase of the discount rate. We now go to Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus for a video that sums up what it feels like to own any asset in this economy:

Thanks, Billy.

How's your splatting going?

I am having a blast playing Splatoon 3, and I have become quite obsessed with splatting all over my pregame lobby.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for September 22, 2022. Please consider downloading Shackpets for free on iOS or Android. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.

Picture of Lola the Pom, CEO of Shacknews. She looks pretty cute and doopy.
Lola is the cutest dog and best Shacknews CEO.
Source: Shackpets

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Asif Khan is the Luminary and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

