Evening Reading - September 22, 2022

Well it is the 21st of September...☀😎 pic.twitter.com/Wfu3uEZgAl — Shacknews (@shacknews) September 22, 2022

DICE at the Opera

Our stage visuals are taking shape - mixed to music to create a one of a kind experience for ears and eyes only at DICE at the Opera @KungligaOperan



Oct 9, 28, and 29th. Tickets available: https://t.co/nL52v2XLBX#ea #battlefield #battlefield1 #battlefieldv #dice30 pic.twitter.com/bzpy2xCTUV — DICE (@EA_DICE) September 22, 2022

DICE is celebrating 30 years of making video game music with three days of special performances on October 9, 28, and 29, 2022. Get your tickets here. The show is going down in Sweden next month.

Adam Levine just really appreciates bird photography

If you have Twitter, you should be following Jocelyn Anderson Photography.

A sub-adult Bald Eagle. Based on plumage, this one looks to be around 3.5 years old. Between 4.5 and 5.5 years old these birds gain their adult plumage with their pure white noggins and bright yellow bills. 🦅 pic.twitter.com/P74JgxWB1g — Jocelyn Anderson Photography (@JocAPhotography) September 21, 2022

Cat Content Corner

A fine video, but what if we posted more cat content?

Now these are some nice videos, but what about some cat photos?

Cats and their tiny crocheted couches pic.twitter.com/jmdSF2zn5s — cats who share one braincell (@CATBRAINCELL) September 20, 2022

Cats on couches? Nice.

Jebailey is ready for CEOtaku!

You have to appreciate Alex's dedication.

Lil Nax X checks out his wax figure

Rapper Lil Nas X looked at his wax figure for the first time at Madame Tussauds Hollywood pic.twitter.com/Rb4bezOR75 — Reuters (@Reuters) September 21, 2022

He's also the President of League of Legends.

Does this mean his new "Star Walkin'" song is the Riot Games anthem?

Where my dogs at?

This is the content I crave.

TADINHO KKKKKKKKKK pic.twitter.com/7fRxRfJiTc — Bichinhos fofinhos pra quem ta cansado de política (@BichinhosFB) September 22, 2022

Beer truck crashes on Florida highway

Florida highway covered in boxes of beer following an accident.

Source: FHP TAMPA TWITTER

Check out the article at BBC to read more about this accident.

Check out this legend on the pitch

Sunday League KING pic.twitter.com/jRu8JbB2kd — Gump Cathcart (@bubbagumpino) September 21, 2022

Anyone else excited for the World Cup?

Behold, Luk.AI

Luk.AI will be doing an ask me anything Twitter Q&A on September 23, at 3:00 p.m. EDT because reasons.

Eli Manning goes undercover at Penn State tryouts as recruit Chad Powers.

Looks like Eli still has something left in that arm.

Pat McAfee reacts to finding out he has been included in the first group of modern NFL Hall of Fame nominees

Do you think Pat should be immortalized in Canton, Ohio for eternity?

Twitch really is going places

As a young Black Male Thats Just Trying to Grind On Twitch This is What we Go through on a daily basis This shits crazy and Is Not acceptable This Kid Needs to Be Banned so others can learn from this mistake pic.twitter.com/UUw1yghwKE — ICE Marrow (@ICE_Marrow) September 21, 2022

Like hell.

Twitch this week has been wild... pic.twitter.com/uUfWbFxqya — TheSpudHunter (@TheSpudHunter) September 21, 2022

Federal Reserve hikes rates again

The FOMC continues to tighten monetary policy with its recent 0.75% increase of the discount rate. We now go to Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus for a video that sums up what it feels like to own any asset in this economy:

the world’s largest swing is as beautiful as it is terrifying pic.twitter.com/wypRvWmxGv — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) September 21, 2022

Thanks, Billy.

How's your splatting going?

I am having a blast playing Splatoon 3, and I have become quite obsessed with splatting all over my pregame lobby.

