Evening Reading - September 22, 2022

- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is supercharged with new tactical features
- Shovel Knight Dig review: Tunnel vision
- I bought FAZE stock today because it is basically impossible to short
- WrestleQuest interview: Storylines, dungeons, and Jeff Jarrett
- Japanese scientists have created a Cyber-Cockroach
- Fast Travel Games announce Ghost Signal: A Stellaris Game for VR
- Tesla (TSLA) recalls 1.1 Mil vehicles due to window auto-reversal issues
- Softbank is seeking a strategic alliance between Arm and Samsung
- Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen launches 'Beyond the Screen' social media nonprofit
- Rise of the Triad interview: Apogee CEO discusses the making of the Ludicrous Edition
Well it is the 21st of September...☀😎 pic.twitter.com/Wfu3uEZgAl— Shacknews (@shacknews) September 22, 2022
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
DICE at the Opera
Our stage visuals are taking shape - mixed to music to create a one of a kind experience for ears and eyes only at DICE at the Opera @KungligaOperan— DICE (@EA_DICE) September 22, 2022
Oct 9, 28, and 29th. Tickets available: https://t.co/nL52v2XLBX#ea #battlefield #battlefield1 #battlefieldv #dice30 pic.twitter.com/bzpy2xCTUV
DICE is celebrating 30 years of making video game music with three days of special performances on October 9, 28, and 29, 2022. Get your tickets here. The show is going down in Sweden next month.
Adam Levine just really appreciates bird photography
September 22, 2022
If you have Twitter, you should be following Jocelyn Anderson Photography.
A sub-adult Bald Eagle. Based on plumage, this one looks to be around 3.5 years old. Between 4.5 and 5.5 years old these birds gain their adult plumage with their pure white noggins and bright yellow bills. 🦅 pic.twitter.com/P74JgxWB1g— Jocelyn Anderson Photography (@JocAPhotography) September 21, 2022
Cat Content Corner
What's going on...🐈🐾🐶😜😅 pic.twitter.com/pm4sHcXmsK— 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) September 20, 2022
A fine video, but what if we posted more cat content?
Kitten floating in water...🐈🐾😏😅 pic.twitter.com/nBHCedzdQx— 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) September 19, 2022
Now these are some nice videos, but what about some cat photos?
Cats and their tiny crocheted couches pic.twitter.com/jmdSF2zn5s— cats who share one braincell (@CATBRAINCELL) September 20, 2022
Cats on couches? Nice.
Jebailey is ready for CEOtaku!
Time to setup #CEOtaku Part 6 after a long hiatus… https://t.co/VDsodBPup0 pic.twitter.com/xEB1d58GUs— Alex “CEOtaku Senpai” Jebailey (@Jebailey) September 22, 2022
You have to appreciate Alex's dedication.
Lil Nax X checks out his wax figure
Rapper Lil Nas X looked at his wax figure for the first time at Madame Tussauds Hollywood pic.twitter.com/Rb4bezOR75— Reuters (@Reuters) September 21, 2022
He's also the President of League of Legends.
Does this mean his new "Star Walkin'" song is the Riot Games anthem?
Where my dogs at?
twins pic.twitter.com/5aLwMbetz2— Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) September 20, 2022
This is the content I crave.
TADINHO KKKKKKKKKK pic.twitter.com/7fRxRfJiTc— Bichinhos fofinhos pra quem ta cansado de política (@BichinhosFB) September 22, 2022
Beer truck crashes on Florida highway
Check out the article at BBC to read more about this accident.
Check out this legend on the pitch
Sunday League KING pic.twitter.com/jRu8JbB2kd— Gump Cathcart (@bubbagumpino) September 21, 2022
Anyone else excited for the World Cup?
Behold, Luk.AI
initiating...luk.ai pic.twitter.com/ZekeKB4Rlc— Luk.AI (@Luk_AI) September 22, 2022
Luk.AI will be doing an ask me anything Twitter Q&A on September 23, at 3:00 p.m. EDT because reasons.
Eli Manning goes undercover at Penn State tryouts as recruit Chad Powers.
Looks like Eli still has something left in that arm.
Pat McAfee reacts to finding out he has been included in the first group of modern NFL Hall of Fame nominees
Do you think Pat should be immortalized in Canton, Ohio for eternity?
Twitch really is going places
As a young Black Male Thats Just Trying to Grind On Twitch This is What we Go through on a daily basis This shits crazy and Is Not acceptable This Kid Needs to Be Banned so others can learn from this mistake pic.twitter.com/UUw1yghwKE— ICE Marrow (@ICE_Marrow) September 21, 2022
Like hell.
Twitch this week has been wild... pic.twitter.com/uUfWbFxqya— TheSpudHunter (@TheSpudHunter) September 21, 2022
Federal Reserve hikes rates again
The FOMC continues to tighten monetary policy with its recent 0.75% increase of the discount rate. We now go to Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus for a video that sums up what it feels like to own any asset in this economy:
the world’s largest swing is as beautiful as it is terrifying pic.twitter.com/wypRvWmxGv— Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) September 21, 2022
Thanks, Billy.
How's your splatting going?
#Splatoon3 #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/M4XsEEtnAF— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) September 21, 2022
I am having a blast playing Splatoon 3, and I have become quite obsessed with splatting all over my pregame lobby.
