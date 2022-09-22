Hearthstone Maw and Disorder Mini-Set features new Sylvanas and The Jailer A new Hearthstone Mini-Set is on the way to build off the recent Murder at Castle Nathria expansion and it features a new look for Sylvanas Windrunner and an eye-opening new effect with The Jailer.

The continuing mystery of what happened to Sire Denathrius continues to unfold across Hearthstone. The case is moving to its next logical step next week, as Blizzard is ready for an epic court case. Phoenix Wright sadly isn't available, but the publisher does have someone lined up who's just as exciting to oversee this case, as The Jailer leads a new 35-card Mini-Set called Maw and Disorder.

The Maw and Disorder Mini-Set was revealed on the Hearthstone website on Thursday morning. The announcement noted that, like the ones that have come before it, the new Mini-Set will feature 35 new cards: 4 Legendary, 1 Epic, 14 Rare, and 16 Common. However, it should be noted that the announcement post did not feature the two cards that had Hearthstone players the most curious: the accused Sylvanas Windrunner and the passer of judgment, The Jailer.

Prepare to enter the courtroom of Judge Zovaal. The suspects are real, the anima is missing, their soul's fate is final. pic.twitter.com/yC9va2eLMw — Hearthstone (@PlayHearthstone) September 22, 2022

Those cards were revealed on the Hearthstone Twitter account and they're two cards that could shake the meta up in big ways.

(10) The Jailer (10/10)(Neutral): Battlecry : Destroy your deck. For the rest of the game, your minions are Immune .

(10/10)(Neutral): : Destroy your deck. For the rest of the game, your minions are . (6) Sylvanas, the Accused (5/5): Battlecry: Destroy an enemy minion. Infuse (7): Take control of it instead.

The new-look Sylvanas is a twist of her original card from the Classic set. The vanilla version will destroy an enemy minion, but those who can sacrifice seven of their minions while she's in-hand will turn her into what's basically a 6-Cost Mind Control card.

Beaststalker Tavish's endless Animal Companions could make good use of The Jailer's effect.

Source: Blizzard

The Jailer's effect is much more noteworthy, as it wipes out the player's deck in favor of making all minions Immune for the rest of the game. There are some interesting interactions in place for Standard players. It's possible to play The Jailer on a turn and then if Kazakusan is ready to roll out, it can replenish the player's deck. It could also have some interesting uses with Hunter (decks running Beaststalker Tavish, specifically) and Quest Warlock. We'll have to wait for the rest of this Mini-Set to be unveiled and for it to arrive before the meta sorts itself out.

Those waiting for the new Maw and Disorder Mini-Set won't have to wait too long for its day in court. It's set to release on Tuesday, September 28 for 2,000 in-game Gold or 1,500 premium Runestones. Cards will also begin to pop up in normal Murder at Castle Nathria card packs after Tuesday. Be sure to watch the Hearthstone topic page for any further news and updates.