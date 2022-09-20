Evening Reading - September 20, 2022

Welcome to your Tuesday night, Shackers. We always appreciate you stopping by and checking out all the things we have to share, but alas, the day has come to an end. There’s only one way to round out the ending of a day though. That’s right. It’s time for another round of Evening Reading. Enjoy, won’t you?

Bracelet game on point

They would geek out about bracelets. pic.twitter.com/y29LdJof0M — Chris (@thegreyzen) September 19, 2022

We have yet to have a true interaction between Bowser and Chun-Li, and now I feel like we’ve missed out because of it.

There’s supposedly a sock in this picture…

But all I see are two cute longnose doggos.

I feel so unsure…

As I take your paws and lead you to the dance floor.

Kitten boat

I think you could ferry a jellybean across that sink on the kitten.

Kojima approved

I took a quick peek at the Trigger-produced "Cyberpunk" anime, and FRANZ FERDINAND's "THIS FIRE" played in the opening. Good taste. 👍😍 pic.twitter.com/hEvYnL11rS — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) September 20, 2022

Say what you want about Hideo Kojima’s games and gameplay, but he’s got good taste for music and movies.

No man can defeat him…

The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King (2003): but with a Velociraptor pic.twitter.com/MJ6Za1NaVq — But With Raptors (@ButWithRaptors) September 20, 2022

But what of clever girls?!

Alpha Control

Since graphics are the first thing finished in a video game, and CONTROL won multiple awards for excellence in graphics, here is footage from the beginning of development :)



Full video here: https://t.co/l2g7oPhtk7

🔻 pic.twitter.com/cGnmJZXF5E — Paul Ehreth 🔻 (@bacon_sanwich) September 20, 2022

Honestly, the secretary look is kind of cute, but you can’t argue the finished product didn’t work out.

