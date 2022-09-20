Evening Reading - September 20, 2022

Welcome to your Tuesday night, Shackers. We always appreciate you stopping by and checking out all the things we have to share, but alas, the day has come to an end. There’s only one way to round out the ending of a day though. That’s right. It’s time for another round of Evening Reading. Enjoy, won’t you?
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure seemingly confirmed for PC release
- NVIDIA reveals GeForce RTX 4090 GPUs launching in October 2022
- Sonic Prime teaser trailer further confirms winter 2022 release window
- New single-player Iron Man game in development at EA Motive
- Grand Theft Auto 6 & Uber hacks under FBI investigation
- Nintendo ending Facebook & Twitter account login support in October
- Former PlayStation head Shawn Layden joins Tencent Games as advisor
- Destiny 2 cheat maker AimJunkies countersues Bungie for hacking private computer files
- Afghanistan bans PUBG on Taliban's order for 'promoting violence'
- Twitch to prohibit certain gambling sites in new policy change
- Metal: Hellsinger review: One hell of a good time
- Resident Evil Village's Shadows of Rose gets back to the series' third-person roots
Bracelet game on point
They would geek out about bracelets. pic.twitter.com/y29LdJof0M— Chris (@thegreyzen) September 19, 2022
We have yet to have a true interaction between Bowser and Chun-Li, and now I feel like we’ve missed out because of it.
There’s supposedly a sock in this picture…
twins pic.twitter.com/5aLwMbetz2— Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) September 20, 2022
But all I see are two cute longnose doggos.
I feel so unsure…
What's going on...🐈🐾🐶😜😅 pic.twitter.com/pm4sHcXmsK— 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) September 20, 2022
As I take your paws and lead you to the dance floor.
Kitten boat
Kitten floating in water...🐈🐾😏😅 pic.twitter.com/nBHCedzdQx— 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) September 19, 2022
I think you could ferry a jellybean across that sink on the kitten.
Kojima approved
I took a quick peek at the Trigger-produced "Cyberpunk" anime, and FRANZ FERDINAND's "THIS FIRE" played in the opening. Good taste. 👍😍 pic.twitter.com/hEvYnL11rS— HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) September 20, 2022
Say what you want about Hideo Kojima’s games and gameplay, but he’s got good taste for music and movies.
No man can defeat him…
The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King (2003): but with a Velociraptor pic.twitter.com/MJ6Za1NaVq— But With Raptors (@ButWithRaptors) September 20, 2022
But what of clever girls?!
Alpha Control
Since graphics are the first thing finished in a video game, and CONTROL won multiple awards for excellence in graphics, here is footage from the beginning of development :)— Paul Ehreth 🔻 (@bacon_sanwich) September 20, 2022
Full video here: https://t.co/l2g7oPhtk7
🔻 pic.twitter.com/cGnmJZXF5E
Honestly, the secretary look is kind of cute, but you can’t argue the finished product didn’t work out.
