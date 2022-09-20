Grand Theft Auto 6 & Uber hacks under FBI investigation According to Uber, the same entity that hacked them may have also hacked Rockstar Games, and the FBI is investigating both incidents.

The temperature may have just been cranked up on one of the largest hack jobs in video game history. Rockstar Games and the rest of the internet are still reeling from the recent leak of video footage and supposed code related to the development of Grand Theft Auto 6. It came just after a major hack at Uber as well, and now it would seem authorities believe the hacks are related. Uber has released a press release stating that the FBI is involved and investigating the possibility that the same entity hacked both Uber and Rockstar Games.

Uber shared the details of supposed FBI involvement in the matter, as well as suggestion that the same hacker hit Rockstar Games, in a recent security update press release. According to the release, Uber has signaled that the responsible party that hacked its servers just last week was also involved in large-scale hacks of multiple companies throughout the year, which includes the Rockstar Games hack of Grand Theft Auto 6 development footage this last weekend.

According to Uber, the FBI is now investigating what is believed to be the same actor having hacked both Uber and Rockstar Games this last week.

Source: Uber

Uber goes on to say that it is working with authorities to identify and bring legal consequences against the hackers. Those authorities now reportedly include the US Federal Bureau of Investigation.

“This group typically uses similar techniques to target technology companies, and in 2022 alone has breached Microsoft, Cisco, Samsung, Nvidia and Okta, among others,” Uber wrote. “There are also reports over the weekend that this same actor breached video game maker Rockstar Games. We are in close coordination with the FBI and US Department of Justice on this matter and will continue to support their efforts.”

With the FBI and other cybersecurity firms involved, it seems Uber and other companies are out for blood. This is likely in addition to Take-Two Interactive carrying out its own investigation. It will remain to be seen if the hackers can continue to stay hidden or if this is the last we see of these large-scale incidents. Stay tuned as we continue to follow for updates.