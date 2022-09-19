Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Wide World of Electronic Sports: Episode 150

Episode 150 is here already?! Time flies when you're having fun!
Rodney Conyers Jr.
What good is a Monday without your daily dose of Esports banter to kick off the week? Join us for another jam packed installment of The Wide World of Electronic Sports. It’s hard to believe we’re on episode 150 already, but time flies when you’re truly having fun! As always, join hosts Denny Von Doom and myself for this wild ride through the world of Electronic Sports at 3:30 PDT/6:30 EDT.

Smash Ultimate Summit V was this past weekend and it did not disappoint. With many of Super Smash Bros Ultimate’s top talent players in attendance it made for the perfect competitive environment. Some of the breakout performances came from our tried and true top players such Leo, Tweek, Riddles, and many others. However this was a good weekend for some of our lesser known, yet equally talented players such as T3 Dom, Ouch!?, and Jahzz0 as well.

There's always something exciting happening in the fighting game community and this weekend was no exception. After waiting out what felt like the longest month and a half of our lives, Tekken 8 finally unveiled it's gameplay trailer. In addtion to this we received tons of Street Fighter 6 news as well. Since SF6's announcement fans have been clamoring for new footage and updates. Last week we were given a clearer look at the character roster, and movesets.

To round out the esports portion of the program we’ll be talking about Mr. Industry baby himself, Lil Nasx. He was recently named “President of League of Legends” last week and wasted no time in letting the world know what was on the agenda. The “X-cecutive” has a new song entitled “Star Walkin’” that will serve as the anthem for Worlds 2022. Stay tuned until the very end of the show to get our reaction to the new song.

We have a stuffed crust sized Sauce Talk today at the end of the show. Pizza Hut has recently unveiled their new “Italian Taco'' in response to Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza. The taco shell is hand-tossed, stuffed with a classic marinara sauce, melted cheese and stuffed with whatever fillings you choose to put inside. Is it just a slice of Pizza just folded New York style? Is it an actual Taco? You won't want to miss our breakdown on this. 

If you enjoyed all of the fun from today’s installment of WWES then you can support the channel by subscribing to us on Twitch. Prime users can do this for the low price of free with Prime Gaming. Those unfortunate enough to miss today's live episode can visit our YouTube channel and watch the VODs there. Smaller segments will hit our Twitter and Instagram accounts courtesy of our very own Denny Von Doom.

Host

Rodney is the current co-host of Wide World of Electronic Sports as well as an interviewer and journalist.

His fiery passion for all things gaming was initially sparked by his father –who at the time worked the electronics section at Walmart– purchased him and his younger siblings Pokémon Gold and Silver for the Gameboy Color.

As a natural performer you can find the majority of Rodney's work in gaming in front of the camera in esports. He's worked in commentary, interviewing, and hosting positions for various companies such as AT&T, Red Bull, Amazon Prime Video, CEO Gaming, and NXNE! When Rodney isn't doing something gaming related you can find him writing theatre music, hosting sneaker conventions, and much more!

Rodney can be reached at rodneyconyersjr@shacknews.com and on Twitter @rodneyconyersjr.

