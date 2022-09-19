Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 gets Spider-Gwen skin & Chrome Splash item

Spider-Gwen awaits players at the end of the new Battle Pass while the Chrome Splash item will let you move in unique ways and even phase through walls.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Epic Games
1

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 has kicked off and with has come some interesting new changes to the popular battle royale, but also a new Battle Pass full of fun rewards to earn through play. Spider-Gwen is the ultimate prize at the end of this season’s Battle Pass, but that’s not all. There’s a new item with quite the strategic opportunity to it. Are you ready to learn how to handle the Chrome Splash and catch your foes off guard behind walls?

Epic Games shared the full details on some of the new additions in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 in a recent blog post on the Fortnite website. Perhaps most notable is that Spider-Gwen is now the last prize at the end of the latest Battle Pass. She comes alongside a wealth of other rewards, including skins, sprays, emotes, pickaxes, back bling, gliders, and further skins. It all leads up to Spider-Gwen on the last page as the ultimate reward.

A player in chrome status from the new Chrom Splash item in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.
The Chrome Splash item gives players all sorts of new abilities and effects when they are chromed, including speed, fall damage immunity and being able to phase through walls.
Source: Epic Games

Chrome Splash is going to be the item to watch for in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4. This item allows players to “chrome” themselves, taking on a full liquid metal appearance. More than that, being chromed allows players to do all sorts of different things. When you sprint, you’ll turn into a blob and are immune to fall damage. You can also dash in the air off of a jump. Finally, if you run into a wall, you’ll chrome that wall before phasing through, making Chrome Splash a very unique item for getting the drop on opponents.

There’s plenty of further fun and changes in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, such as the return of the Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle and the addition of damage when you run into opponents in a slide. Be sure to check out our further Fortnite coverage and stay tuned for more updates here at Shacknews.

