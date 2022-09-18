Weekend Discussion - September 18, 2022

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

It wouldn't be a lovely Sunday evening without a little bit of sudoku. Today, Simon tackles a puzzle (not quite a sudoku) that is themed after a chess board! The rules are a bit lengthy, but from what I gather, he needs to recreate a chess match using the numbers given in the cells.

Using a small gun to ignite a big(ger) bullet

This tiny gun shoots a tiny bullet. The Slow Mo Guys see if they can use said small bullet to impact the bag of a bigger bullet, causing it to set off. What I enjoyed here was the macro shot showing the tiny bullet denting the back casing of the other round.

Tips from GeoGuessing pros

I've seen this guy a whole lot. The speed at which he knows exactly (more or less) where the image was taken blows my mind. I wasn't sure if there were some kind of shenanigans going on, but the man just knows his stuff.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

"They will try to Thundercrash me..."

they will try and Thundercrash me pic.twitter.com/TBQI7IE19E — Gleaux (@Gleaux) September 18, 2022

"...but I am better than them."

Disco Elysium fan art

start to make fanart actually because of Disco. love the Doctor who for a long time but never like this.#DiscoElysium pic.twitter.com/koOkINFhSY — suan (@suan94172821) September 17, 2022

How good is Disco Elysium? Man, I wish I had more time to replay it.

Halo 2's proximity chat was a game-changer

There's a lot of excitement for proximity chat in CoD. A couple of my guys pointed it out and we started discussing the feature that we rolled out way back when for Halo 2. Then we wondered: was it novel, original to Halo? I actually don't know. Do you? — Max Hoberman (@MaxHoberman) September 16, 2022

Trying to be quiet so the enemy didn't know where you were.

No giggling

the most audacious part of the trojan horse plan must've been trying to keep all the soldiers inside from giggling so much — john (@mrjohndarby) September 15, 2022

Boys, this is serious. No giggling.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here’s some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Want to support Shacknews for free and super easily? Download Shackpets! It's free on iOS and Android and is all about uploading and looking at photos of cute pets. Create challenges and vote on which pet picture you think is cutest. Here's a photo of Rad you might find on Shackpets.

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.