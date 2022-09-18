Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Weekend Discussion - September 18, 2022

As Sunday comes to a close, let's reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Sam Chandler
Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

It wouldn't be a lovely Sunday evening without a little bit of sudoku. Today, Simon tackles a puzzle (not quite a sudoku) that is themed after a chess board! The rules are a bit lengthy, but from what I gather, he needs to recreate a chess match using the numbers given in the cells.

Using a small gun to ignite a big(ger) bullet

This tiny gun shoots a tiny bullet. The Slow Mo Guys see if they can use said small bullet to impact the bag of a bigger bullet, causing it to set off. What I enjoyed here was the macro shot showing the tiny bullet denting the back casing of the other round.

Tips from GeoGuessing pros

I've seen this guy a whole lot. The speed at which he knows exactly (more or less) where the image was taken blows my mind. I wasn't sure if there were some kind of shenanigans going on, but the man just knows his stuff.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

"They will try to Thundercrash me..."

"...but I am better than them."

Disco Elysium fan art

How good is Disco Elysium? Man, I wish I had more time to replay it.

Halo 2's proximity chat was a game-changer

Trying to be quiet so the enemy didn't know where you were.

No giggling

Boys, this is serious. No giggling.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here’s some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend.

Image shows Sam's cat Rad cleaning his feet

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. 

Hello, Meet Lola