Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Weekend Discussion - September 17, 2022

It's been an incredible weekend! Let's talk about it with Weekend Discussion.
Dennis White
Dennis White
1

What a week! Tokyo Game Show has not dissappointed and there's plenty of things to enjoy this weekend. So go head and sit back, relax and enjoy a fresh edition of Weekend Discussion!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

It's still the weekend, so take advantage of these deals!

There was a ton of Street Fighter 6 news this week and of course we got plenty of dope content to show off on our YouTube channel. Take a look at a battle between family men as the newly revealed Guile and Ken go head to head. 

The Shacknews crew also had a fun Pokemon TCG episode of Retail Therapy with some pretty solid hauls by the end of the day. You can watch the entire VOD here

And now...The Internet

Werewolf by Night looks like something completely different from anything else in the MCU. I love horror and really hope this opens the door for a Midnight Sons team. What do you think of this Disney+ special event? 

I'm pretty impressed, can't lie. 

This post is slightly triggering. Let us start the prayer circle now for Tekken 8 netcode. I want it to be good and please give us crossplay! 

Bayonetta 3 is almost here. The witches are ready! 

The accuracy is uncanny. 

This is the kinda beat down that R Kelly deserves if we being real. 

Nobody makes you question life like Alex. We'll miss you in SF6 my friend. 

Thank you for pulling up this week for another addition of Weekend Discussion. Take some time to show off your pets on Shackpets and I'll see you all ext week!

Community Manager
Community Manager

Denny is the current Social Media & Community Lead for Shacknews. He loves to be part of the conversation with readers and the gaming community as a whole. Denny is very passionate about making the game industry and associated media spaces more inclusive. He's also a huge fan of fighting games, hosting live tournament events with some fun color commentary. When he’s not gaming, you can find him diving into the discount comics bin or enjoying a horror movie with the lights off. He’s also been a content creator on Twitch since 2015 and has spoken live at Twitchcon, C2E2, and several other events along with providing D&I consulting for up and coming brands in gaming. 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola