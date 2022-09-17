Weekend Discussion - September 17, 2022

What a week! Tokyo Game Show has not dissappointed and there's plenty of things to enjoy this weekend. So go head and sit back, relax and enjoy a fresh edition of Weekend Discussion!

There was a ton of Street Fighter 6 news this week and of course we got plenty of dope content to show off on our YouTube channel. Take a look at a battle between family men as the newly revealed Guile and Ken go head to head.

The Shacknews crew also had a fun Pokemon TCG episode of Retail Therapy with some pretty solid hauls by the end of the day. You can watch the entire VOD here.

And now...The Internet

Werewolf by Night looks like something completely different from anything else in the MCU. I love horror and really hope this opens the door for a Midnight Sons team. What do you think of this Disney+ special event?

I'm pretty impressed, can't lie.

this is the future of esports pic.twitter.com/9IcA6HJDFW — elliott (@elliottgray) September 13, 2022

This post is slightly triggering. Let us start the prayer circle now for Tekken 8 netcode. I want it to be good and please give us crossplay!

Bayonetta 3 is almost here. The witches are ready!

Still think about this every day pic.twitter.com/Agcklwnhio — Jordan Blok (@Jordanbloked) September 14, 2022

The accuracy is uncanny.

“The (thing) in silent hill 2 is actually James’ sexual frustration”

The thing: pic.twitter.com/sPC4tNdaoa — Jay (@silenthillfan07) September 7, 2022

This is the kinda beat down that R Kelly deserves if we being real.

it is NOT that serious pic.twitter.com/oQjhsAioSp — asc 🦥 (@ascinhiding) September 12, 2022

Nobody makes you question life like Alex. We'll miss you in SF6 my friend.

Interesting choice...But no one parrying like me in front of my guy Yipes...NOBODY. pic.twitter.com/CSnJNtlL9Z — DemonDan14 (@DemonDan14) September 9, 2022

Weekend Vibes

Lil Baby has started growing on me. This trio slid pretty nicely on this joint. Take a listen.

Thank you for pulling up this week for another addition of Weekend Discussion. Take some time to show off your pets on Shackpets and I'll see you all ext week!