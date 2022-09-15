Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! Episode 78

Strap in for a fresh episode of Pop1 Goes the Culture as we break down all of this week's entertainment news.
Dennis White
1

Though Shacknews is a gaming, tech, & finance website, Pop! Goes the Culture! is our special show dedicated to everything happening in the world of movies, television, and entertainment.

Hosted by Dennis White Jr. and Greg Burke, PGTC goes live every Thursday on the Shacknews Twitch channel. This week we are also joined by special guest, Rodney Conyers Jr. to talk about all the exciting entertainment new. 

Episode 78 of Pop! Goes the Culture! is going live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. If you’d rather stay right here on our website, you can also watch the stream right from the embed below.

We’ve got plenty to discuss on a jam-packed episode as the D23 Expo brought a ton of interesting Disney, Marvel and Star Wars news. The Emmys led to an amazing night for Black actresses, and HBO/HBO Max took the top spot with the most Emmy wins this year as Netflix chased in second place. Toronto Film Festival also made some splashes recently with The Menu being a standout. Our next episode is premiering soon, so grab your popcorn and find your seat!

