Street Fighter 6 game mode trailer reveals four returning characters Details for a new closed beta with crossplay were also revealed.

Capcom had some new details to share about the upcoming Street Fighter 6 during Thursday morning's TGS Capcom Special Program. Players were given a first look at the new single-player World Tour mode, which is exciting on its own. However, the publisher went a step further by revealing the return of four classic Street Fighter characters.

Street Fighter 6's World Tour mode will teach players the ropes in Street Fighter through a fully customizable avatar. Players will design their character and train under Luke, as they explore an open world and learn some basic Street Fighter special moves like Ryu's Hadouken and Chun-Li's Spinning Bird Kick. Those who want to take their avatars into the real world can do through the Battle Hub mode, which is how players will take part in online matches, tournaments, and even explore a Yakuza-style arcade playground. Those who want to play more intimate sessions with their friends can jump into Extreme Battle mode, which features fully customizable lobbies where players can implement special rule sets and gimmicks.

Old-school Street Fighter fans will be excited to see that four members of the classic SF2 roster are joining the fight. Ken, Blanka, E. Honda, and Dhalsim will all have updated looks and classic moves that will help them fit into the Street Fighter 6 aesthetic. We expect to learn plenty more about them soon, especially with a Street Fighter 6 Special Program set to air early Friday morning. They join a roster that already boasts seven characters, including Guile, Juri, and Kimberly, who are all playable on the Tokyo Game Show floor.

If you're among those who would like to take a crack at Street Fighter 6 without going all the way to Tokyo, there's some good news. A closed beta test will run from October 7-10. The closed beta will run on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S with crossplay enabled. Players will get one shot to create an avatar and then be able to jump into Ranked, Casual, Battle Hub, Open Tournaments, Training, Hub Goods Shop, Extreme Battles, Game Center, Challenges, DJ Booth, and Photo Spot modes. Luke, Jamie, Ryu, Chun-Li, Guile, Kimberly, Juri, and the newly-revealed Ken will all be playable. More details can be found on the Street Fighter website.

Street Fighter 6 promises to take the franchise into a modern generation and we're excited to see it. There's no release date for it just yet, but look for it to come to PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 4 in 2023.