Immutable co-founder says 2 AAA game studios have begun development on the NFT platform

Immutable Co-founder Robbie Ferguson says that 2 triple-A game studios have begun developing on the NFT platform.
Sam Chandler
The NFT movement has caught the eye of larger developers with the likes of Ubisoft and Square Enix either researching or dabbling in the new frontier of technology. Now, it seems like two AAA game studios have actually started developing on the Immutable X platform.

On September 13, 2022, Immutable co-founder Robbie Ferguson announced that two AAA studios have started building on the Immutable X platform. Ferguson notes that the first game will be announced within a month. This means that by middle of October we should have confirmation on which triple-A developer is going in on the NFT movement.

Previously, Immutable X and GameStop got together to form an NFT marketplace partnership. GameStop’s marketplace has seen quite a bit of movement, with the likes of The Derevolution music artists making three years of streaming revenue in three days on the platform. Though currently resonating with users, GameStop has stated in an SEC filing that revenue earned from digital asset wallet and NFT marketplace were not material to Q2 2022 results.

In terms of Immutable and game developers, NFTs created on the platform can be bought and sold on any marketplace that was created on the system. We could see an instance where an NFT minted in the game is sold on the GameStop NFT Marketplace. Alternatively, the game itself may be an NFT that could be resold. Time will tell what we’re dealing with here.

We’ll be sure to keep you up to date on the NFT movement, including the eventual reveal of the studio and the game being developed on Immutable’s systems.

Guides Editor
Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

