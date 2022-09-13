ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 236 Tonight, on the program, marks the valiant return of Golden Sun on Stevetendo!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, it's the triumphant return to our Golden Sun playthrough. I thought there was a mandatory fight that our party couldn't get through but it appears that wasn't the case. That being said, out party left the Colosso tournament behind and made our way to Suhalla and the Suhalla Desert. After struggling with the Colosso tournament, it feels like our party is finally ready to make some progress in our adventure.

It also feels like we're getting close to the end of the game but you never know in role playing games. It could feel like the game is almost over but then there's another two to three hours of gameplay left. During tonight's episode, I'll be giving my thoughts on today's Nintendo Direct so you won't want to miss that! Set to go live at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT, and see if our party can survive the Suhalla Desert and save the world!

The Suhalla Desert will be a tough challenge, filled with monsters and the occasional tornado!

