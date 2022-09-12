Evening Reading - September 12, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Splatoon 3 review: Squid game
- New Tales from the Borderlands interview with James Lopez at PAX West 2022
- High on Life preview at PAX West 2022: Compelling chaos
- Return to Monkey Island's Ron Gilbert & Dave Grossman PAX 2022 Interview
- PlayStation State of Play September 2022 airs tomorrow
- Goldman Sachs Apple Card loss rate on credit loans is among the worst in U.S.
- Trackmania Games revamped esports event announced for 2024
- 343 Industries studio head Bonnie Ross resigns amid medical emergency
- Square Enix partners with Oasys blockchain
- Google spins out laser-based telecommunications company Aalyria
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
Today Simon tackles a sudoku with one of the biggest killer cages ever seen!
Quinn discusses Jodorowsky's Metabarons
This fella is introducing me to a whole lot of new sci-fi stories and novels!
Hanz Zimmer on creating the Dune score
Dune was one of the best movies I've seen in a long time. It could very well be my favorite. I adore the soundtrack.
A classic trap
Elden Ring devs watching me getting flattened by a huge metal ball on narrow bridge pic.twitter.com/MQZEu5Isms— Lure Puck (@Lure_Puck) September 11, 2022
Never underestimate a Soulsborne dev.
This cat wants the roll!
The employer is hungry. pic.twitter.com/882l4qqwEd— translated cats (@TranslatedCats) September 12, 2022
Is it a roll? Looks like some kind of delicious something, though.
So many raccoons
interviewer: where do you see yourself in 5 years?— Liz Charboneau (@lizchar) September 10, 2022
me: pic.twitter.com/VGpCHNse2y
Don't these things have rabies?
A powerful kick
How hard did Kiryu kick him?! pic.twitter.com/K4aTlD8PmA— Dan 'The Mega' Driver (@swooper_d) September 12, 2022
Don't be on the wrong end of this foot.
Tiny!
Illegally smol pic.twitter.com/e8DxTLlLoQ— ✨ 🌈 Toob Friend Mex 🌈 ✨ (@iBolt07) September 12, 2022
It is so small!
Kirby keyring
このイヤリング買うつもりなかったんだけど、足が揺れる仕様になってるのにヤラれて買ってしまった。かわい…かわいすぎる… pic.twitter.com/KStv0BfDvm— とどくろ@todokuro (@KBY71306315) September 9, 2022
I think I need this.
