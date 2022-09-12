Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - September 12, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Today Simon tackles a sudoku with one of the biggest killer cages ever seen!

Quinn discusses Jodorowsky's Metabarons

This fella is introducing me to a whole lot of new sci-fi stories and novels!

Hanz Zimmer on creating the Dune score

Dune was one of the best movies I've seen in a long time. It could very well be my favorite. I adore the soundtrack.

A classic trap

Never underestimate a Soulsborne dev.

This cat wants the roll!

Is it a roll? Looks like some kind of delicious something, though.

So many raccoons

Don't these things have rabies?

A powerful kick

Don't be on the wrong end of this foot.

Tiny!

It is so small!

Kirby keyring

I think I need this.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.

Image shows Sam's cat Rad curled up sleeping

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. 

Hello, Meet Lola