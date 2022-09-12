Evening Reading - September 12, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Today Simon tackles a sudoku with one of the biggest killer cages ever seen!

Quinn discusses Jodorowsky's Metabarons

This fella is introducing me to a whole lot of new sci-fi stories and novels!

Hanz Zimmer on creating the Dune score

Dune was one of the best movies I've seen in a long time. It could very well be my favorite. I adore the soundtrack.

A classic trap

Elden Ring devs watching me getting flattened by a huge metal ball on narrow bridge pic.twitter.com/MQZEu5Isms — Lure Puck (@Lure_Puck) September 11, 2022

Never underestimate a Soulsborne dev.

This cat wants the roll!

The employer is hungry. pic.twitter.com/882l4qqwEd — translated cats (@TranslatedCats) September 12, 2022

Is it a roll? Looks like some kind of delicious something, though.

So many raccoons

interviewer: where do you see yourself in 5 years?



me: pic.twitter.com/VGpCHNse2y — Liz Charboneau (@lizchar) September 10, 2022

Don't these things have rabies?

A powerful kick

How hard did Kiryu kick him?! pic.twitter.com/K4aTlD8PmA — Dan 'The Mega' Driver (@swooper_d) September 12, 2022

Don't be on the wrong end of this foot.

Tiny!

Illegally smol pic.twitter.com/e8DxTLlLoQ — ✨ 🌈 Toob Friend Mex 🌈 ✨ (@iBolt07) September 12, 2022

It is so small!

Kirby keyring

I think I need this.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Want to support us without opening your wallet? Go and download Shackpets; it's free on Android and iOS. Take photos of your adorable pets, select the photo you want to upload, and start challenging other pets to an epic battle for cuteness!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.