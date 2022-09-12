PlayStation State of Play September 2022 airs tomorrow PlayStation isn't letting Nintendo have Tuesday to itself, announcing a State of Play that will air hours after the morning's Nintendo Direct showcase.

The week began by looking like Nintendo would take the Tuesday news cycle to itself. PlayStation looked at that idea and said, "Nah, that's not going to happen." On Monday afternoon, PlayStation stepped forward and announced that a State of Play presentation would air on Tuesday afternoon, just hours after the conclusion of the morning's Nintendo Direct.

The announcement came from the PlayStation Twitter account exactly 24 hours ahead of the State of Play's scheduled showcase. The broadcast will run on Tuesday, September 13 at 3:00 p.m. PT/6:00 p.m. ET. While there are no specific games on the agenda, the Twitter post notes that announcements for PS5, PS4, and PS VR2 titles are expected.

PlayStation is on the verge of a big fall season with God of War Ragnarok expected in November. It's unknown what else the PlayStation team could have in the works or whether it will relate to the publisher's plans (if any) for this week's Tokyo Game Show. Expect plenty of surprises, as well as some news on some of the heavy third party hitters from the PlayStation library.

PlayStation's announcements comes just hours after Nintendo announced that it would be holding a 40-minute Nintendo Direct presentation on Tuesday morning. It's likely that the State of Play announcement is merely a coincidence, but it's more fun to think that PlayStation woke up and decided to choose violence.

Shacknews will have a lot to cover on Tuesday from both the Nintendo Direct and PlayStation State of Play showcases. Follow us on what should be a news-heavy Tuesday, as we look to keep up with every major announcement.