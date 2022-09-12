Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

PlayStation State of Play September 2022 airs tomorrow

PlayStation isn't letting Nintendo have Tuesday to itself, announcing a State of Play that will air hours after the morning's Nintendo Direct showcase.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
1

The week began by looking like Nintendo would take the Tuesday news cycle to itself. PlayStation looked at that idea and said, "Nah, that's not going to happen." On Monday afternoon, PlayStation stepped forward and announced that a State of Play presentation would air on Tuesday afternoon, just hours after the conclusion of the morning's Nintendo Direct.

PlayStation State of Play time and date

Source: @PlayStation on Twitter

The announcement came from the PlayStation Twitter account exactly 24 hours ahead of the State of Play's scheduled showcase. The broadcast will run on Tuesday, September 13 at 3:00 p.m. PT/6:00 p.m. ET. While there are no specific games on the agenda, the Twitter post notes that announcements for PS5, PS4, and PS VR2 titles are expected.

PlayStation is on the verge of a big fall season with God of War Ragnarok expected in November. It's unknown what else the PlayStation team could have in the works or whether it will relate to the publisher's plans (if any) for this week's Tokyo Game Show. Expect plenty of surprises, as well as some news on some of the heavy third party hitters from the PlayStation library.

PlayStation's announcements comes just hours after Nintendo announced that it would be holding a 40-minute Nintendo Direct presentation on Tuesday morning. It's likely that the State of Play announcement is merely a coincidence, but it's more fun to think that PlayStation woke up and decided to choose violence.

Shacknews will have a lot to cover on Tuesday from both the Nintendo Direct and PlayStation State of Play showcases. Follow us on what should be a news-heavy Tuesday, as we look to keep up with every major announcement.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola