Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

ShackStream: Belt Colony has us mining the cosmos on Indie-licious

Can we operate and expand a mining colony throughout an asteroid belt? Find out as we play Belt Colony on today's Indie-licious!
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
1

The vast depths of space and the astral bodies therein are full of riches and resources with which to take advantage. On today’s Indie-licious ShackStream, we’ll dawn our cosmonaut suits and see what it takes to build the facilities we need to get at those rocks and their treasures. Join us as we play Belt Colony today.

Belt Colony comes to us from GridSky Software, who are the developers and publishers of the game. It’s currently on PC where it came out in Early Access on Steam. In this game, players take on the role of an asteroid belt miner, known as a Belter. You’ll have to establish a mining facility on your starting rock, build up your income, gather resources, and eventually build a ship to expand your mining operation to other asteroids with the help of other Belters.

Join us as we hone our interstellar mining operation in Belt Colony on this week’s episode of Indie-licious, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. You can also watch just below.

As always, we’d like to thank those who tune into ShackStream projects like Indie-licious. Your viewership and engagement mean the world to us, and push us to make our livestreams better. As an aside, if you’d like to take part in supporting our ShackStreams, then consider following and subscribing to the Shacknews Twitch channel. It helps immensely and you can even do it for free if you happen to have an Amazon Prime subscription. Just link it up to your Twitch account via Prime Gaming to get a free Twitch subscription each month to use as you please. If you’d like to throw that free subscription our way, we’d be happy to have it.

The asteroid belts are lush with minerals and resources and we’re the ones to gather the goods. Join us as we jump into Belt Colony on today’s episode of Indie-licious. We’ll be going live shortly.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola