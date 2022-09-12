ShackStream: Belt Colony has us mining the cosmos on Indie-licious Can we operate and expand a mining colony throughout an asteroid belt? Find out as we play Belt Colony on today's Indie-licious!

The vast depths of space and the astral bodies therein are full of riches and resources with which to take advantage. On today’s Indie-licious ShackStream, we’ll dawn our cosmonaut suits and see what it takes to build the facilities we need to get at those rocks and their treasures. Join us as we play Belt Colony today.

Belt Colony comes to us from GridSky Software, who are the developers and publishers of the game. It’s currently on PC where it came out in Early Access on Steam. In this game, players take on the role of an asteroid belt miner, known as a Belter. You’ll have to establish a mining facility on your starting rock, build up your income, gather resources, and eventually build a ship to expand your mining operation to other asteroids with the help of other Belters.

Join us as we hone our interstellar mining operation in Belt Colony on this week’s episode of Indie-licious, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. You can also watch just below.

