Nintendo Direct September 2022 presentation to reveal games launching this winter Nintendo is set to show off about 40 minutes of Switch games that are mostly coming out before the end of 2022.

It’s about that time for another Nintendo Direct. Nintendo may have just launched the wonderful Splatoon 3, but now it’s time to talk about what comes next. After all, the developer and publisher still has a few months left in 2022, and it will be showing what it intends to do with the remainder of the year shortly. A Nintendo Direct has been announced for this week that will showcase Switch games mostly launching during the winter 2022 season.

Nintendo announced its latest upcoming Nintendo Direct presentation via the Nintendo Twitter on September 12, 2022. According to the announcement, it will be taking place on September 13 at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET via the Nintendo YouTube channel. It was also confirmed that the presentation will run roughly 40 minutes long and be centered around games that will be coming out during this upcoming winter (though a handful of titles could be outside that window).

The next Nintendo Direct is set to take place on September 13 at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET.

Nintendo is just coming off of the stellar launch of Splatoon 3, which boasted the best launch of a Nintendo Switch game in Japan ever. It also had hits earlier this year with the likes of Kirby and the Forgotten Land. One wouldn’t think the Big N has anything too huge up its sleaves after such major launches this year, but Nintendo has surprised us before. Rumor going around is that we could see possible Metroid and Zelda news, the former relating to the oft-mentioned Metroid Prime reboot, and the latter supposedly relating to Wind Waker.

Whatever happens, the next Nintendo Direct is only a day away. Stay tuned for the news as it happens tomorrow, or watch for our coverage here at Shacknews.