Weekend Discussion - September 11, 2022

Your daily dose of sudoku

It wouldn't be a relaxing Sunday evening if we didn't listen to Simon solve a puzzle, right? Though this episode is a bit of a long one, it's worth watching as Simon wrestles with the logic.

King's Fall speedrun in 16m24s

What's that? Another Destiny 2 speedrun video? You're damn right. This time, Scrub, Xemo, and the team take to the King's Fall raid to absolutely smash through the previous World Record. The team manages to complete the entire raid in sub 17 minutes. What an eye-watering pace. I love the idea of using Eager Edge to knock the Relic runners into the middle.

Ambiguousamphibian tackles SimCity

I love seeing Ambiguous come up with unique ways to play all of these old school games. In this video, he takes a crack at the 2004 SimCity game, limiting himself to a tiny island, and only expanding when he has the money to manually shape the earth.

Salt started a Destiny 2 conversation

Divinity nerf discussion:

Hey, this is gonna be a thread.

I’ve been thinking about a way to nerf Divinity for quite a bit. The gun is basically mandatory for most Boss encounters and it makes aiming a non factor, which is very unhealthy for the game for multiple reasons, such as: — Saltagreppo (@SaltagreppoD2) September 8, 2022

Some members of the community are losing their minds at the notion.

The process begins

the workers will now begin feeding prince charles the royal jelly to begin his transformation — seán (@seanfrom0nline) September 9, 2022

It might be time that Australia becomes a Republic.

I think this cat is hungry

It probably thinks it hasn't been fed in days

Happy Wheels IRL

She's enjoying the ride!

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

