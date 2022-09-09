Where is Xur for September 9, 2022? Here's where you can find Xur in Destiny 2 for the weekend of September 9, 2022.

Greetings, Guardians. It’s Friday, so another trip to Xur is in order. Let’s find out where the Agent of the Nine is hiding and get you sorted out.

Xur’s location

Xur can be found in the Tower Hangar for September 9, 2022, in Destiny 2.

Source: Shacknews

Xur is located in the Tower Hangar. When you spawn into the Courtyard at the Tower, head left and follow the path to the Hangar. When you arrive, turn left and run to the edge of the area. Xur is up a set of stairs on a catwalk.

What Xur’s selling

Below is a list of the Exotic weapon and three Exotic armor pieces that Xur is selling, including the stat rolls for the armor:

The Colony (Exotic Grenade Launcher)

Gwisin Vest (Hunter Chest Armor) Mobility - 4 Resilience - 17 Recovery - 12 Discipline - 9 Intellect - 13 Strength - 8 Total - 63

An Insurmountable Skullfort (Titan Helmet) Mobility - 6 Resilience - 20 Recovery - 7 Discipline - 9 Intellect - 8 Strength - 11 Total - 61

Skull of Dire Ahamkara (Warlock Helmet) Mobility - 9 Resilience - 13 Recovery - 10 Discipline - 2 Intellect - 10 Strength - 17 Total - 61



There you have it, Xur's been found and you know what he's selling. Pay him a visit in Destiny 2 and see if there's anything else you want to pick up.